Warning: If you watch this video during a work Zoom, be careful not to share your screen! Shia LaBeouf, along with Margaret Qualley, leave basically nothing to the imagination in a new music video from Qualley’s sister Rainey, who goes professionally by the name Rainsford.

Watch the video below:

Love Me Like You Hate Me (2020) from LaBeouf, Rönkkö & Turner on Vimeo.

In the 10-minute, uncensored video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me,” viewers are thrown right into the throes of an intimate scene between the two actors, both completely nude and engaging in what appears to be very realistic intimacy. However, there is more than meets the eye (although it’s admittedly quite an eyeful): A split-screen technique creatively allows two different perspectives into one relationship, allowing a glimpse as to what each partner in the couple is separately thinking and experiencing.

The psychological peep into the partnership, in which the actors are fully clothed, does comprise most of the clip. For those who are just here for the scenery, the pair do get naked again towards the end of the video, meeting in the shower for a steamy, bared burst of filmic emotion.

Rainsford, who along with Margaret is the daughter of actress/model Andie MacDowell, posted on Instagram that the video means a tremendous amount to her. “Please watch it,” she noted. “It’s filled with love and pain and tenderness and rage and real pieces of my heart.”

LaBeouf has never had much of a problem pushing the envelope on film, having admitted back in 2012 that he was okay with having actual sex on camera for Lars von Trier‘s controversialThe Nymphomaniac. “There’s a disclaimer at the top of the script that basically says, we’re all doing it for real,” LaBeouf said during an interview with MTV. “And everything that is illegal, we’ll shoot in blurred images, but other than that, everything is happening.”

Margaret Qualley notably gained attention for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, and is currently in production on the series Maid, where she stars opposite her mother. She made headlines last year for dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.