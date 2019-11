Pete Davidson is back on the market, once again. The Saturday Night Live star and Margaret Qualley have called it quits on October 17. The couple started dating in late August, and the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star’s mother Andie MacDowell even gave the lovebirds her approval. This is the third breakup for Pete, 25, in the past year, as he was previously romantically linked to Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.