Scary situation! The LAPD raced to Star Wars actress Billie Lourd‘s Los Angeles, Calif., home after gunshots were reportedly fired by an angry construction worker.

According to TMZ, the irate worker pulled out a rifle, aimed it at another worker and shot at least one bullet into the ground after being fired from his job. Police are still looking for the unidentified man, who fled the scene and has yet to be arrested. No one was injured at the scene, and Lourd, 28, was not home at the time.

Officers were called to the Beverly Hills properties where Lourd was combining the homes of her late mother and late grandmother — screen legends Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds — into an $18M compound. The late actresses lived side by side for 15 years before they died within one day of each other in December 2016.

The 3.5-acre mega-estate will be the family home to the new mother and her fiancé, Austen Rydell; the couple welcomed their first child in September. The family of three can hopefully enjoy their Beverly Hills property without anymore disturbances.

Lourd and Rydell, also 28, got engaged three months prior to welcoming son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Her fiancé took to Instagram to share their big news. “💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said ‘Duhhh’) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾, ” he wrote at the time.