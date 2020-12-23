Stella Tennant, one of Britain’s top and most famous models, died suddenly at the age of 50 on December 22, according to a statement from her family.

No cause of death has been given as of yet, but police say there are no suspicious circumstances, according to the Associated Press.

Tennant, born into aristocracy (her grandparents were the 11th Duke and Duchess of Devonshire), had uniquely angular looks, with which she pioneered an androgynous beauty aesthetic upon rising to prominence in the 1990s.

While modeling alongside some of the most iconic faces of the decade, she found herself appointed the face of Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld, as well as was recruited to walk runways for Versace and Alexander McQueen, among others. She also did campaigns for such fashion powerhouses as Calvin Klein, Hermes and Burberry.

EPIC STORIES OF HOW STARS CHEATED DEATH

Tennant retired from the industry in 1998 shortly before marrying French photographer David Lasnet. The couple had four children together, with Tennant mostly concentrating on family life but occasionally making brief forays back into the modeling world here and there.

In the past decade she began taking interest in environmental causes, appearing in a number of campaigns for nonprofits Global Cool and Oxfam for Second Hand September.

CELEBS REACT TO CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND’S HEARTBREAKING MISCARRIAGE

Fashion house Versace tweeted a 1996 photo of Tennant taken by famed photographer Richard Avedon upon the news of her death, adding: “Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

A number of other tributes from the fashion world rolled in on social media following the announcement of her death. Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram, “So saddened to hear the devastating news about Stella Tennant. She was an incredible talent and someone I had so much admiration and respect for… I just loved everything about her.”

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed,” the model’s family said in a statement, adding that memorial services will be announced at a later date.