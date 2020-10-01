Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, to share the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage after pregnancy complications. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the model began. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The 34-year-old and her husband, John Legend, started calling their third child “Jack” before he would be delivered. “He will always be Jack to us,” she said. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

THE CUTEST PICS! JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN’S RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive,” she added. “We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.”

Teigen — who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with Legend — admitted they “are so grateful for the life we have” but “everyday can’t be full of sunshine.”

“On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out,” she concluded. “But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

THE 14 CUTEST CELEBRITY COUPLES’ #WCW INSTAGRAM POSTS

The brunette beauty was candid with her fans about her pregnancy journey and even revealed that over the weekend she was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding. However, the mom of two said the complications “sound more dramatic” than they actually are. “Baby and I are completely fine,” she said after she had a blood transfusion.

On September 29, Teigen told her followers that she had a “really scary morning” after doctors discovered a “huge clot” and they tried to find a heartbeat for the baby.

Many celebs are there for Teigen and Legend during this difficult time. Scroll through the gallery below to see the supportive messages the duo has received.