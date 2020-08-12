Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who has been the set DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014, is standing by Ellen DeGeneres amid the controversy surrounding her talk show.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” the 37-year-old So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us Weekly on August 11. “Obviously, there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love.”

“I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly,” he continued. “There’s been love and there will continue to be love.”

Boss isn’t the first celebrity to defend the 62-year-old comedian — Katy Perry, Jerry O’Connell, and Kevin Hart have also made it clear they are on DeGeneres’ side during this rough time. DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, posted on Instagram, writing, “To all our fans … we see you. Thank you for your support,” adding, “I Stand By Ellen.”

However, DJ Tony Okungbowa, who was the in-house DJ before Boss, didn’t have the most endearing things to say about his former boss. “While I am grateful for the opportunity it afford me, I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward,” he wrote on Instagram. Other Hollywood stars, including Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson have also criticized DeGeneres.

In July 2020, Buzzfeed News spoke with former staffers from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they claimed the set was “the definition of a toxic work environment” and that there were incidents of racism and workplace harassment.

However, the Finding Dory star issued a memo to her team on July 30, where she made it clear she was unhappy with the accusations that were thrown her way. “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case,” she added. “And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

DeGeneres noted that anyone who felt they were “looked at differently, treated unfairly, not equal, or — worse — disregarded” made her feel horrible.

Despite the controversy, de Rossi revealed her wife is “doing great” these days.

For his part, Boss is excited to get back to work but will “miss” spending time with his wife, Allison Holkler, and their two kids.