A male contestant competing on the reality show Wipeout, in which athleticism is put to the test on an obstacle course designed for “epic fails,” is dead, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the contestant needed medical attention on Wednesday, November 18, after completing the course — and was tended to by on-site emergency personnel who then called paramedics.

However, after the player was taken to a hospital, he allegedly died.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” said TBS.

Added production company Endemol Shine North America, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Wipeout, a popular gameshow that ran from 2008-2014 on ABC, was being rebooted on TBS, where it would see John Cena and Nicole Byer as its hosts, along with Camille Kostek.

According to the TBS website, the 2021 edition would feature “twists and new elements that will push contestants’ athleticism and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails!”

This particular fail resulted in law enforcement getting a cardiac arrest call just before noon on Wednesday, according to a source who said that medics on set had already started using a defibrillator. The contestant was allegedly experiencing chest pains after completing the course.

According to TMZ, precautions are taken before taking on the course, including the contestants undergoing medical exams before participating. Two paramedics are reportedly on-site as well as a safety producer and a paramedic coordinator.

The 2021 game show is broken up into three rounds, with each round featuring a “jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and deliver hilarious and surprising wipeouts,” the TBS site reads.

“And of course, the iconic staple of the show — the big balls! — are returning with a vengeance.”