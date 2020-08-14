Sara Haines will be back at the Hot Topics table when The View returns in September as a co-host for Season 24, Variety reported on August 14.

The 42-year-old is acquainted with the ladies of The View since she served as a co-host for two seasons from the fall of 2016 through the summer of 2018. During her time on the ABC show, Haines gave her opinion on various news headlines.

Haines will take over for Abby Huntsman, who departed the show in January to work on her father’s 2020 campaign for governor of Utah.

Haines was most recently an anchor of GMA Day, the midday compliment to Good Morning America. ABC canceled the show, which she hosted with Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer, in March.

“Here’s the thing, when the pandemic hit, that’s what became all on our minds … the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID,” Palmer said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in August as to why the show wasn’t renewed.

“So, I kind of knew that if our show did come back, it would have to be much, much later, because our show was really about an audience,” the actress explained. “That’s what we do — we do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s really about fun conversations and lightheartedness.”

Unfortunately, Palmer pointed out that “it’s a different time now” and “the conversation has changed,” which “kind of pushed Strahan, Sara and Keke out.”

Before joining The View in 2016, Haines was the ABC News correspondent and pop news anchor on the weekends for Good Morning America.

KEKE PALMER SHOOTS HER SHOT AT MEGAN THEE STALLION ON INSTAGRAM

It’s no surprise that Haines will be returning to her old seat at the table as she has filled in occasionally over the last few months. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show has been filming remotely.

Haines will join a panel that includes long-time hosts Whoppi Goldberg and Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin.

BARBARA WALTERS BEING SHELTERED FROM REGIS’ DEATH

In its over 23-year history, The View has had many cast shake-ups as they have tried to revamp the show’s format. Haines is the third co-host to attempt a return.

In 2014, comedian Rosie O’Donnell gave the talk show a second chance, following a successful turn as moderator in 2006-2007. Unfortunately, the comedian only stayed for five months before she ultimately quit the show.

In 2015, Behar — who was fired from the show in 2013 — returned, proving she was an asset to the Emmy award-winning show.

The show is currently on hiatus and will resume on September 8.