Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family. Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” Her Royal Highness said in a statement. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”