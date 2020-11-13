Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican holding it up for the great state of Florida, apparently is an enthusiastic member of First Daughter Tiffany Trump‘s fan club… as evidenced by a super flirty tweet he sent, admiring a photo she recently shared to social media.

In the photo, President Donald Trump‘s younger daughter, who is 27, is posing for the camera all dressed up in a vivid red pantsuit, in what looks to be the hallway of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Gaetz made sure everyone knew how much he appreciated the shot, responding to the photo with not one — or two or three — emojis, but a whopping four, including a flame, a heart and a heart-eyed smiley. (Oh yeah, and just in case she didn’t get the point, a “thumbs-up.”)

Although the Twittersphere was quick to scratch its collective head over the fawning tweet — as well as label his unexpected love-fest “gross,” “creepy” and other choice terms — Tiffany herself didn’t seem to mind it very much, responding pleasantly to Gaetz with several emojis of her own, including a reciprocated heart.

The 38-year-old Gaetz, who is single, is unsurprisingly a fan of Daddy Trump, and also not so surprisingly has tweeted his support for the sitting President on his social account. Like his tweet to Tiffany, the post was on the dramatic/lush side, stating, “I will never love another President again!”

I will never love another President again! https://t.co/KntLywoHcf — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 6, 2020

Perhaps Gaetz is just simply a romantic at heart, but it sadly doesn’t appear that President Trump feels quite as deeply about him in return. He unfortunately botched Gaetz’s name last month at a Florida rally, referring to him as Rick Gates, a former aide who was convicted after pleading guilty to crimes related to Russian interference in the 2016 election. Ouch.

Tiffany Trump is Donald Trump’s only child with second wife Marla Maples. She’s the fourth out of his five kids, behind her adult half-siblings Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric; and ahead of teenage half-bro Barron.