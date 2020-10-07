Country singer Morgan Wallen is in hot water ahead of this week’s Saturday Night Live performance! The singer was caught red-handed going maskless at a house party, and video from the shindig made the rounds on TikTok.

The viral clip, which was posted by TikTok user ashleighludlam, shows Wallen attending a crowded party that was not practicing social distancing. As the 27-year-old takes shots at the house party, it’s easy to gauge from the clip that Wallen and his fellow party-goers were not being socially distant from one another — or wearing face masks. Wallen even cozied up to a mystery woman, whom he was seen kissing in another clip.

Social media was quick to call out the “This Bar” singer for his careless behavior. The videos surfaced on Tuesday, and quickly gained traction.

“Morgan Wallen and half of Bama aged 18-25 test positive for covid 19,” one user joked in the comments, while another quipped: “Breaking news: Morgan wallen now has COVID and 30 new baby mommas.”

VANESSA HUDGENS, HAILEY BIEBER AND OTHER CELEBS OUT & ABOUT WITH FACE MASKS ON

The party is believed to have taken place in Tuscaloosa, Ala., where the singer attended the Crimson Tide football game against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

It’s unclear as of yet whether SNL has any intention of pulling the plug on his scheduled performance. However, the TikTok videos have brought into question the safety of continuing to host the show amid the pandemic.

With social distancing and face masks being the new normal, breaching COVID-19 guidelines has become a big no-no in recent months. Wallen is not the only celebrity recently to get flack for breaching safety guidelines. Lana Del Ray was slammed for wearing a mesh face mask to a fan meet and greet in California earlier in the week.

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

Wallen’s stunt comes just days after the show returned to Studio 8H for its 46th season. The premiere, which was hosted by Chris Rock, featured Megan Thee Stallion performing in front of a masked audience. The audience was reportedly paid to attend the show. Comedian Bill Burr is due to host the next episode.

SNL has yet to comment on Wallen’s maskless partying.

This is not the first time the country singer has found himself in a spot of trouble. He was arrested in Nashville in May for disorderly conduct; Wallen and his friends were caught kicking glass objects in a bar. And in 2016, the musician was arrested for a DUI, but the charges were dismissed.