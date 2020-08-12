A Mental Health Movement! That’s what TikTok star Jaden Hossler is hoping to start with his new song, ‘Pray.’

Hossler opened up to Radio.com about how his music has helped him cope with depression.

Hossler, who is best known by his stage name jxdn, shared that his single ‘Pray’ is “without a doubt the realest and most prominent song” that he’s ever made, as it goes into detail about his desire to want to end his own life.

“It’s just something that people struggle with daily, talking about depression,” the 19-year old said.

In talking about the new song, he said it’s “kind of like a prayer that I was calling out before while I was in that depression, I would pray to God, ‘Let me die in my sleep.’ And coming out of it, there’s hope at the end of the road.”

“It changes in verses from going ‘I pray to God to let me die,’ to ‘I pray to God I don’t die in my sleep,’” Hossler explained. “It’s just a really cool duality and we get a really cool opportunity to spotlight suicide and how people struggle with it.”

Hossler acknowledged that it’s vital to be open and honest about your mental health struggles in today’s world. “It’s important for us to be there for people, one-on-one or with a group, or in my case with millions of people watching my stuff,” he noted.

“I just want people to understand that everyone goes through it, and we need to stop isolating people because either they’re struggling or they don’t know what to do,” he continued. “That’s not how you go about it. We’ve got to love people to change.”

The singer posted a black-and-white photo to his over 4M instagram followers on August 11 that was simply captioned, “Pray.” As of this writing, the poignant photo has garnered over 1M likes and over 15,000 comments.

Back in July, Hossler raved about the track on Twitter, saying it “will be one of my biggest songs of all time not because of numbers but bc of what it is.”

On Tuesday, he tweeted again that he had finished the music video for ‘Pray’ and “bawled my eyes out all day.”

Hossler’s ‘Pray’ will be on his upcoming album, which will drop on Aug. 20.