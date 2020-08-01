Tim Allen isn’t normally trending on Twitter, so he was just as surprised as everyone else to see a rumor that he had died.

Allen, 67, confirmed he was indeed alive and well in a comedic tweet saying “Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to a beautiful day in Michigan only to find out I’m dead?! How did it happen? Can anyone tell me? I’m DYING to know.. #DeadManWalking.”

Imagine my surprise when I woke up this morning to a beautiful day in Michigan only to find out I'm dead?! How did it happen? Can anyone tell me? I'm DYING to know.. #DeadManWalking — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 30, 2020

Allen then followed that up with another joke posting a photo of two hot dogs with the caption, “Ok, I figured it out. Some nosey neighbor saw what I was having for lunch and ‘figured’ I was going to die.”

Ok, I figured it out. Some nosey neighbor saw what I was having for lunch and 'figured' I was going to die. pic.twitter.com/8HKcKVRyU6 — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) July 30, 2020

It’s unclear exactly where the rumor originated from. The first to mention Allen on July 30, was Barstool Sports’ Dan

Katz. Dan had posted a photo of the comedian on Twitter offering up codes for a “Madden” game for those who could correctly identify the Last Man Standing actor.

‘Home Improvement’ Actor Mickey Jones Dies At 76

“I will give away 5 free ‘Madden’ codes to anyone who quote tweets this with the correct name of this person,” Katz captioned alongside a photo of Allen.

Fans’ responses began pouring in identifying Allen. The tweet has garnered over 1,500 comments, 1,900 retweets and 2,600 likes. Due to all the tweets and responses, Allen’s name became a Trending topic which led to jokes using the hashtag “RIPTimAllen.”

Some fans joined in on the fun, commenting on Allen’s Tweets.

“We should start a memorial shrine near your house. Instead of flowers, folks bring new power tools,” said one fan. While another referencing one of Allen’s films Santa Clause commented “You fell off a roof right? Now someone else gets to be you?”

MACAULAY CULKIN REACTS AS HIS NAME TRENDING ON TWITTER FOLLOWING ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’ ANNOUNCEMENT

Not all of the responses and comments were as nice. Some users took the opportunity to bring up the actors’ past with the law.

Allen was arrested in 1978 at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport for possession of more than 650 grams of cocaine according to CBS News. The actor pleaded guilty to the charge and in exchange for a lighter sentence gave up the names of other dealers.

One user tweeted “Never forget Tim Allen is here today because he snitched on everyone in his coke supply chain (including his partner) in exchange for having a sentence dropped.”

Others were taking advantage of the incident to highlight racial injustice.

RHOBH’ STAR KYLE RICHARDS SHARES NUDE PHOTO OF HERSELF IN PART OF INSTAGRAM #CHALLENGEACCEPTED TREND

Death hoaxes are surprisingly common in the internet age. Celebrities that have been victims of the hoax include Jeff Goldblum and The Rock, claiming they had died after falling off some cliffs in New Zealand.