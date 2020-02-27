Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

He spoke about the break he took from acting. "I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” Macaulay noted. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of s**t, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of s**t. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush."