A Massachusetts woman who served as the treasurer/collector for her town was found dead Monday night, November 16, after her son killed her before turning the gun on himself in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to a statement from the Middlesex Country district attorney’s office, Cheryl Kane, 68, of Wayland, Mass., was discovered dead in her garage of a gunshot wound after investigators responded to a 911 call coming from a resident in her house.

The call reported two deaths: Kane’s son, Richard Kane, Jr., 41, was found dead in the garage as well. Authorities surmise Cheryl was shot by her son as she exited her car after returning from work. The investigation remains open at the present time.

Neighbors initially reported hearing loud bangs around 4:45 p.m., with one telling local news: “I heard some bang, I don’t know what time it was. Then I saw the ambulance, the fire truck, there were cars up and down, the state police, everything, all night.”

The identity of the resident who called 911 was not revealed, but the neighbor noted that “the dad” — presumably the husband and father of the deceased — lives there as well. “[He] seems so nice,” she said. “He’s always out here and I’ve heard that he helps everybody. It’s just really sad.”

She also said the deceased mother seemed to be a friendly and neighborly person: “I’ve only seen the mom driving and she waves,” she related.

Cheryl was preparing to retire from her job as the treasurer/collector of the town of Maynard, and was scheduled to be honored Tuesday during the Maynard Board of Selectmen’s meeting, the day after she was killed, according to the MetroWest Daily News.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Maynard’s Treasurer/Collector Cheryl Kane,” Maynard town administrator Greg Johnson said in a statement. “Cheryl was a wonderful, bright member of our team. She was a tremendous asset to our community, and we’re grateful for the contributions she made during her time with us.”