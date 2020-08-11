The late movie mogul Steve Bing reconciled and was spending time with his son Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley, prior to his father’s death, OK! can reveal.

Bing, a big-time Hollywood producer and film financier, was pronounced dead on June 22 after jumping from his luxurious Los Angeles building.

Friends and family are still coming to terms with the shock of suicide.

“In the weeks before his death, everything seemed fine,” said a source. “He was looking at future projects; he was upbeat about the future.”

Hurley and Bing dated in the early 2000s.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing her and Bing cuddling.

“Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Damian, 18, had been estranged from his father for a number of years, said a second source.

“Both Steve and Damian made a concerted effort over the last two years to build something resembling a father and son relationship,” added a source.

As has been reported, Bing initially denied Damian was his son until DNA tests proved otherwise.

The pair was not close for most of Damian’s life to date. In 2018, court papers claimed the boy had never even met his father.

Nevertheless, Damian is thanking his fans during his time of grief.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” the young male model wrote on social media.

“I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”