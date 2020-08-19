FBI agents arrested The Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s TV star, James Timothy Norman, on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to kill his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, in order to collect his life insurance.

The 41-year-old is currently being held in Madison County Detention Center in Missouri after hiring an exotic dancer Terica Ellis, and an unknown third party to obtain the $450,000 life insurance policy, after the murder in 2016.

The Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s show was a 9-season show, which ran on Oprah Winfrey’s network up until 2018. Norman was the son of the star of the show, Robbie Montogomery, known as Miss Robbie, and Montgomery was her grandchild.

The possible felon and victim were even seen on the show together.

The complaint alleged that the owner’s son of Sweetie Pie restaurant was charged with murder-for-hire and conspired with other parties “to use a facility of interstate commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for United States currency.”

The reality star was the sole beneficiary for multiple policies back in 2014 on the behalf of his nephew, the release said.

The complaint alleged that “the applications of all these policies contained numerous false statements regarding Montgomery’s income, occupation, and family history.”

Norman and Ellis left their homes in Memphis and L.A. to travel to St. Luis after the exotic dancer told 21-year-old Montgomery she was going to be in town.

According to authorities, Ellis called Montgomery on March 14, 2016, using a temporary phone, which was activated the same day. He used it to find the nephew’s location and then called his uncle to share the location. Both phones were shown to stop activities on March 15.

Later that day, at around 8 PM, Montgomery got a call to come outside his house where he was then shot in the head.

The authorities later claimed that Ellis’s phone information had placed her within the same area where the murder took place.

Ellis allegedly called Norman and then packed her bags to head back home to Memphis. The criminal complaints allege that she deposited over $9,000 into multiple accounts, “including a savings account she opened the day after the homicide.”

Prior to the homicide, the exotic dancer had a negative balance, the complaints claimed. Norman reportedly sent Ellis $700 a month after the homicide.

According to the release, the dancer has also been arrested and charged for the crime.

Possible felon Norman tried collecting the life insurance a week after the murder but was denied the cash because he failed to provide specific documents.