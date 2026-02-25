'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Medication Mix-Up Triggered 'Manic Depression' as She Works to Repair Family Rift

Article continues below advertisement

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton opened up about what was really going on behind her recent mood swings. During the February 24 episode of the series, Tammy shared that after having a serious conversation with her fiancée, Andrea Dalton, she decided it was time to seek professional help.

Article continues below advertisement

'Manic Depression State'

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram Tammy Slaton shared how a medication mix-up impacted her mental health.

"Since I talked to Andrea, I had a couple appointments for therapy," Tammy explained, per E! News. "Also, I went to the doctors did a bunch of blood work, and my medication, it was such a high dose for my bigger body and now that I'm not so big, it was too high for my body size." The dosage issue, she revealed, had serious consequences. "It just kind of put me in a manic depression state," she added. "And was making me have a mental breakdown. So, they took me off five prescriptions that I didn't need any more and then they lowered the rest of them."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Feel Like Myself'

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram The reality star began therapy as she worked to stabilize her mood.

After filling in her siblings — Chris Combs and Misty Slaton — Tammy admitted she was still adjusting to the changes. "I'm still trying to get used to my medication," she shared. "So, I still don't feel like myself." Chris confessed that learning doctors had significantly altered Tammy’s prescriptions was a "shock," but he made it clear he wasn't going anywhere. "Continue to take care of yourself," Chris told Tammy. "Cause at the end of the day, if you feel better, it will make our lives better too."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Family Rift

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram Tammy opened up to Chris and Misty about adjusting to new prescriptions.

Despite taking steps toward stability, Tammy acknowledged things had been especially difficult for her. "For the past few months, I've been very stressed out," she said in a confessional. "Overwhelmed and just every emotion possible, and when I was getting angry or mad, I would black out, and I would say things. It was me, but it wasn't me. I don't know how else to explain it." The emotional strain also created distance between Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton, particularly as Amy prepared to marry Brian Lovvorn. "I just want to let it go," Tammy told Chris and Misty about offering another apology to Amy. "If Amy replies to me, if she doesn't, I understand. I just kind of feel like it just mainly for Andrea. I truly feel like she's inviting me because she wants Andrea there, I just don't want to go somewhere that I'm not wanted."

Tammy Makes Progress With Sister Amy

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram Family tensions linger as Amy's wedding approaches.