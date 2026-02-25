or
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Medication Mix-Up Triggered 'Manic Depression' as She Works to Repair Family Rift

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy Slaton revealed a medication dosage mix-up triggered severe mood swings as she works to repair tensions with her family.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton opened up about what was really going on behind her recent mood swings.

During the February 24 episode of the series, Tammy shared that after having a serious conversation with her fiancée, Andrea Dalton, she decided it was time to seek professional help.

'Manic Depression State'

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy Slaton shared how a medication mix-up impacted her mental health.

"Since I talked to Andrea, I had a couple appointments for therapy," Tammy explained, per E! News. "Also, I went to the doctors did a bunch of blood work, and my medication, it was such a high dose for my bigger body and now that I'm not so big, it was too high for my body size."

The dosage issue, she revealed, had serious consequences.

"It just kind of put me in a manic depression state," she added. "And was making me have a mental breakdown. So, they took me off five prescriptions that I didn't need any more and then they lowered the rest of them."

'I Don't Feel Like Myself'

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

The reality star began therapy as she worked to stabilize her mood.

After filling in her siblings — Chris Combs and Misty Slaton — Tammy admitted she was still adjusting to the changes.

"I'm still trying to get used to my medication," she shared. "So, I still don't feel like myself."

Chris confessed that learning doctors had significantly altered Tammy’s prescriptions was a "shock," but he made it clear he wasn't going anywhere.

"Continue to take care of yourself," Chris told Tammy. "Cause at the end of the day, if you feel better, it will make our lives better too."

Family Rift

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

Tammy opened up to Chris and Misty about adjusting to new prescriptions.

Despite taking steps toward stability, Tammy acknowledged things had been especially difficult for her.

"For the past few months, I've been very stressed out," she said in a confessional. "Overwhelmed and just every emotion possible, and when I was getting angry or mad, I would black out, and I would say things. It was me, but it wasn't me. I don't know how else to explain it."

The emotional strain also created distance between Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton, particularly as Amy prepared to marry Brian Lovvorn.

"I just want to let it go," Tammy told Chris and Misty about offering another apology to Amy. "If Amy replies to me, if she doesn't, I understand. I just kind of feel like it just mainly for Andrea. I truly feel like she's inviting me because she wants Andrea there, I just don't want to go somewhere that I'm not wanted."

Tammy Makes Progress With Sister Amy

Source: @queentammy86/Instagram

Family tensions linger as Amy's wedding approaches.

Still, there was a noticeable shift when Tammy joined Andrea to shop for Amy's "something blue" ahead of the wedding. The outing marked a turning point.

"The past few weeks I been going to therapy and getting help with my mood swings," Tammy said alongside Andrea. "So, a few days ago, I decided to go to Amy's wedding because I needed to support her. Because I love her. I'm proud of her."

Andrea admitted the progress has not always been linear.

"I think Tammy thinks people are rushing her to get better," she shared. "I feel like we're making progress and then she backtracks."

