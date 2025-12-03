'1000-Lb. Sisters' Family Drama Explodes: Amy Slaton 'Drifting' From Tammy After 'Toxic' Sibling's 500-Pound Weight Loss

Article continues below advertisement

Although 1000-Lb. Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton may have dropped the weight they believed was holding them back, their relationship is more turbulent than ever. “It feels like we’re drifting apart,” Tammy, 39, said about her sister in a teaser shared by a news outlet on Tuesday, December 2. “She used to be my best friend.”

The Slaton Sisters Are Feuding

Source: TLC Tammy Slaton was accused of calling Amy Slaton a 'deadbeat mom.'

Elsewhere in the clip, the eldest Slaton sister, Misty Slaton, accused Tammy of calling Amy, 38, a “deadbeat mom.” “I can’t handle her toxic a-- no more,” Amy said through tears. “I’m done.”

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton Are 'Drifting' Apart

Source: TLC Season 8 takes place two months after Tammy and Slaton's argument during Season 7.

Season 7 ended with a massive blow-out between Tammy and Amy. According to their older brother, Chris Combs, the current season takes place two months after their argument, and their family group chat has devolved into a nonstop stream of expletives. “Every other word is an F-bomb. ‘Beep beep beep you beep beep beep a--,’” he said in the teaser. Apart from the sister’s argument, Tammy is celebrating the little wins after dropping more than 500 pounds and went on her first job interview at a local animal shelter.

Tammy Slaton Dropped 500 Pounds

Source: TLC Tammy Slaton celebrated her 500 pound weight loss.

“Everything about me is smaller. Used to fold my underwear and I have to go like this to do it,” she said as she widely spread her arms. “Now it’s like this.” In addition, Tammy shared insight into her love life after losing her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023. The reality TV alum is currently engaged to Andrea Dalton “I kinda wonder if she’s gonna ask me to marry her,” Tammy told producers.

Amy Slaton Is Wedding Planning

Source: TLC Amy Slaton is currently planning her ceremony to Brian Lovvorn.