or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > 1000-Lb Sisters
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Family Drama Explodes: Amy Slaton 'Drifting' From Tammy After 'Toxic' Sibling's 500-Pound Weight Loss

Photo of Amy Slaton
Source: TLC

'1000-lb. Sisters' star Amy Slaton admitted she was 'drifting' from her sister Tammy Slaton, as their relationship becomes more turbulent than ever.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Although 1000-Lb. Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton may have dropped the weight they believed was holding them back, their relationship is more turbulent than ever.

“It feels like we’re drifting apart,” Tammy, 39, said about her sister in a teaser shared by a news outlet on Tuesday, December 2. “She used to be my best friend.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Slaton Sisters Are Feuding

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tammy Slaton was accused of calling Amy Slaton a 'deadbeat mom.'
Source: TLC

Tammy Slaton was accused of calling Amy Slaton a 'deadbeat mom.'

Elsewhere in the clip, the eldest Slaton sister, Misty Slaton, accused Tammy of calling Amy, 38, a “deadbeat mom.”

“I can’t handle her toxic a-- no more,” Amy said through tears. “I’m done.”

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton Are 'Drifting' Apart

Photo of Season 8 takes place two months after Tammy and Slaton's argument during Season 7.
Source: TLC

Season 8 takes place two months after Tammy and Slaton's argument during Season 7.

Season 7 ended with a massive blow-out between Tammy and Amy. According to their older brother, Chris Combs, the current season takes place two months after their argument, and their family group chat has devolved into a nonstop stream of expletives.

“Every other word is an F-bomb. ‘Beep beep beep you beep beep beep a--,’” he said in the teaser.

Apart from the sister’s argument, Tammy is celebrating the little wins after dropping more than 500 pounds and went on her first job interview at a local animal shelter.

MORE ON:
1000-Lb Sisters

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tammy Slaton Dropped 500 Pounds

Photo of Tammy Slaton celebrated her 500 pound weight loss.
Source: TLC

Tammy Slaton celebrated her 500 pound weight loss.

“Everything about me is smaller. Used to fold my underwear and I have to go like this to do it,” she said as she widely spread her arms. “Now it’s like this.”

In addition, Tammy shared insight into her love life after losing her husband, Caleb Willingham, in July 2023. The reality TV alum is currently engaged to Andrea Dalton

“I kinda wonder if she’s gonna ask me to marry her,” Tammy told producers.

Amy Slaton Is Wedding Planning

Photo of Amy Slaton is currently planning her ceremony to Brian Lovvorn.
Source: TLC

Amy Slaton is currently planning her ceremony to Brian Lovvorn.

Amy also has wedding bells on the brain as she plans her ceremony with boyfriend Brian Lovvorn. The mom-of-two split from her husband, Michael Halterman, in February 2023 after just under four years of marriage.

“I am trying to learn from my mistakes. I’m becoming an adult for once,” Amy said as she tried on wedding dresses. “The wedding is in like 6 months. It's really important for the venue to be haunted because that's the symbol of our love.”

She continued, “My family, they don't want nothing to do with it…and neither does ‘Queen Tammy.’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.