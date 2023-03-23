Fans Go Wild Over '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amanda Halterman's Shocking Wedding Antics: She 'Knew She Was Wrong Grinding On That Man'
Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham said "I Do" in the Season 4 finale of 1000-Lb Sisters, but it was the 36-year-old's half-sister, Amanda Halterman, who got a little wild at the wedding reception.
The 42-year-old reality star, who is recently divorced, proved she was single and ready to mingle as she partied on the "dance floor" at the Ohio rehab facility.
Shortly after the newlyweds playfully shoved cake in each other's faces, Amanda got her groove on, awkwardly pretending to dance on her brother, Chris, before setting her sights on an older, white-haired man who was attending the wedding as a friend of the bride.
"Hold on, I got something for you," she said, then jokingly mimicked giving him a lap dance, prompting him to quip, "See, that's just wrong."
"I'm getting you primed and ready for her," Amanda responded, referring to his wife who was seated beside him. "I'm trying to turn you on for her."
Fans quickly flooded social media to live tweet their mixed reactions to Amanda's bizarre behavior.
"PLZ THE WAY AMANDA WAS DANCING ON THAT RANDOM MAN I LOVE HER SO MUCH," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Amanda knew she was wrong grinding on that man."
As many fans professed their love for television personality, calling her "hilarious" and begging TLC to give her a spinoff, others slammed her for behaving inappropriately.
"Is no one going to mention that Amanda was grinding on a married man right in front of his wife? Have some respect Amanda," a critic commented, with another asking, "Is Amanda drunk? wtf is she doing grinding on her brother and the married stranger? I love her though but that is weird."
Although it wasn't confirmed whether or not Amanda had been drinking at the wedding, she admitted in a confessional she had been feeling timid about life as a newly single woman.
"I'm just a little nervous," she explained, "[I'm] anxious to go in and start putting myself out there again."
Amanda, who also previously underwent weight loss surgery, was once married to ex-husband Jason Halterman, the brother of younger sister Amy's current husband. However, Jason was never featured in the show.