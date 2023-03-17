'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Gushes Her Wedding Day Was 'Magical'
Tammy Slaton finally got to have the wedding of her dreams!
In a sneak peek for the Tuesday, March 21, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the 36-year-old gushed about her beau, Caleb Willingham, and how beautiful their nuptials were.
"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Tammy reveals of their special day. "It was magical."
"When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Caleb chimes in, referring to the first time he saw his wife in her wedding dress.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Later in the clip, the TLC star also jokes that she was relieved when her family — who had expressed their doubts about Tammy and Caleb's whirlwind relationship — didn't try to put a stop to the wedding.
"I don't think anybody's gonna object, but you never know. My family can be surprising," she teases. "But no one said anything, thank God."
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Caleb Willingham Worries Tammy Slaton Has 'Cold Feet' About Whirlwind Wedding: 'She Better Not Be A Runaway Bride!'
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Family Grill Her On 'Shotgun Wedding' To Beau Caleb Willingham: 'Are You Pregnant?'
- '1000-Lb' Sisters Fans Slam Tammy Slaton's Whirlwind Marriage With 'Stalker' Caleb Willingham: 'This Dude Wants Fame'
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds first met while they were staying at the same Ohio rehab facility to learn healthy habits to tackle their weight issues.
They dated for around one month before Caleb popped the question in the parking lot of the medical center surrounded by friends and rehab staffers last November. The pair tied the knot roughly two weeks later.
However, Tammy's siblings weren't sold on the idea of their sister marrying a man they hadn't even gotten the chance to meet yet — especially her younger sister, Amy.
"Like what the f***! I honestly thought [she was] joking," Amy said in a confessional after learning about Tammy and Caleb's engagement. "But then again she’s always loved hard and loved fast. There was one guy she told him she loved him too an hour after they met. I used to be the same way. But I grew up."
Despite her family's concerns, the television personality couldn't have been happier after finally saying "I Do."
"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Tammy spilled to an outlet late last year. "I literally married my best friend."
People reported Tammy's wedding day sneak peek.