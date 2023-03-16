OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Family Grill Her On 'Shotgun Wedding' To Beau Caleb Willingham: 'Are You Pregnant?'

tammy slaton snaps therapistpp
Source: tlc
By:

Mar. 16 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Tammy Slaton's family members revealed their growing concerns about the reasons behind the 36-year-old's whirlwind relationship with boyfriend Caleb Willingham.

In a sneak peek for the Tuesday, March 21, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy's siblings grilled the TLC star on whether or not she'd chosen to get married to her new man so soon after her engagement because of an accidental pregnancy.

tammy facebook
Source: @tammyslaton/Facebook

"I'm going to ask the question that all four of us is really dying to really want to know," Misty asks her in a tense moment of the clip. "Are you pregnant?"

"Nobody's having a shotgun wedding," Tammy grumbles to her family, before adding in a confessional, "The heck? I ain't pregnant. This is crazy. I can't believe my family thinks I'm getting married because I'm pregnant. They're stupid."

lb sisters star tammy slatons shocking weight loss transformation photos
Source: tlc

Later in the sneak peek, Tammy explains that the reason behind their rushed engagement has more to do with her impending move from the Ohio-based rehabilitation center back to Kentucky than anything else.

"I get it, and we both understand, but people here would like to come, my friends," she shares. "The family we've made here."

"Thank God," Amy jokes in her own confessional. "Next step is to get on birth control."

tlc tammy
Source: tlc
This comes only a few weeks after Tammy admitted she'd changed her mind on wanting kids in light of her serious romantic relationship and the fact that she'd finally been able to get bariatric surgery.

"I’ve been saying, I don’t want kids, I don’t want kids. I don’t know, just something changed," she said at the time. "I’ve been seeing Amy with Gage and Glenn. So, I’ve been thinking about it," she continued, referring to her two, beloved nephews that Amy shares with ex Michael Halterman. "Nothing’s written in stone. I don’t even know if I can have kids. But, who knows."

Source: OK!

Tammy and Caleb first met at the Ohio medical center and got engaged last November. The lovebirds said "I Do" only a couple of weeks later, surrounded by family and friends.

"It's the best thing that's ever happened to me," Tammy gushed this past January. "God truly blessed me."

ET reported the sneak peek.

