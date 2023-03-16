'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Family Grill Her On 'Shotgun Wedding' To Beau Caleb Willingham: 'Are You Pregnant?'

Tammy Slaton's family members revealed their growing concerns about the reasons behind the 36-year-old's whirlwind relationship with boyfriend Caleb Willingham.

In a sneak peek for the Tuesday, March 21, episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy's siblings grilled the TLC star on whether or not she'd chosen to get married to her new man so soon after her engagement because of an accidental pregnancy.