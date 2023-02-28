'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton SPLITS From 'Lazy' Husband Michael Halterman & Moved Out With Sons: Source
Amy Slaton has called it quits with her husband, Michael Halterman.
The couple has officially split, and the 1000-Lb Sisters star has already taken their sons and moved out of the family's Kentucky home, an insider revealed.
"Amy says Michael is lazy and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids," the source explained to a news publication on Monday, February 27, of Slaton's decision to leave her longtime lover.
"They've been having trouble since last year," they noted.
Slaton and Halterman tied the knot in 2019 and share 2-year old Gage and 7-month-old Glenn.
According to the source, the trio has moved in with the little ones' Aunt, Tammy Slaton, who has recently returned to the southern state after staying at an Ohio rehab facility for more than 14 months, as OK! previously reported.
The separated spouses have yet to file for divorce in the state of Kentucky, the news outlet confirmed.
Slaton and Halterman have been together for years and first met when the duo was in high school together.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Sweet Mother-Son Snap After Emotionally Revealing She Worries She's A 'Bad Mom'
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Producers To Send Tammy & Amy Slaton On Lavish Family Trip To Greece Following TLC Salary Drama: Source
- '1000-Lb. Sisters' Stars Amy & Tammy Slaton Dub Themselves 'Sexy Sisters' After Revealing Weight Loss News
Although their Nashville, Tenn., wedding took place in March 2019, Halterman later revealed to his YouTube channel that the pair had previously eloped in June of 2017.
In November 2020, Slaton gave birth to the couple's first child, Gage, mere months after the 35-year-old underwent gastric bypass surgery — as explained during Season 1 of her and her sister's hit reality show.
Slaton and Halterman just welcomed their youngest son, Glenn, in July of last year.
The reality star had recently opened up about how terrified she is of being a "bad mom" to her little boys during an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, as OK! previously reported.
"Being a good mom, that's my goal in life. Growing up, I didn't have a good example. I want to be a good mom to Gage that everything I do for him I'm like, is this the right call?" Slaton explained in a confessional during a mid-February episode of the show.
"Don't you ever doubt yourself. Honey, you're not a bad mom," the mother-of-two's sister Amanda reminded her during a heart-to-heart about her worries. "They don't come with instruction manuals. Believe me, when you mess up, your sisters and your brother will let you know. You know that. But that has never come out of our mouth."
The Sun spoke to insiders regarding Slaton's split from her husband.