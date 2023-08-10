15 Shortest Marriages in Hollywood: From Britney Spears and Jason Alexander to Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes called it quits a year after they tied the knot.

A source exclusively told People that Bush filed for divorce from her husband on Friday, August 4, after 13 months of marriage.

"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," the insider said. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."

The couple wed in June 2022 at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Okla., following their engagement a year prior. Bush was previously married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray.