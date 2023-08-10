15 Shortest Marriages in Hollywood: From Britney Spears and Jason Alexander to Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes – 13 Months
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes called it quits a year after they tied the knot.
A source exclusively told People that Bush filed for divorce from her husband on Friday, August 4, after 13 months of marriage.
"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," the insider said. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."
The couple wed in June 2022 at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Okla., following their engagement a year prior. Bush was previously married to her One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth – 8 Months
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's marriage only lasted eight months despite dating for years.
The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker met the actor on the set of their 2009 film, The Last Song. Six years after their engagement, they tied the knot in December 2018, only to end it in September 2013.
Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray – 5 Months
Before Hughes, Bush had a shorter relationship with her first husband, Chad Michael Murray.
They married in April 2005 in Santa Monica, Calif., but called it quits five months later. The John Tucker Must Die actress broke her silence following their "difficult and unfortunate" split but did not reveal what caused them to break up.
"I am glad this is being resolved sooner rather than later." Murray added. "I am saddened to announce that Sophia and I are separating. This is a very difficult time for me."
Tom Green and Drew Barrymore – 163 Days
After one year of engagement, Tom Green and Drew Barrymore married in July 2001 in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif. However, they called it quits in December of the same year.
People shared Green's statement addressing the breakup after he filed for divorce in Los Angeles, Calif., citing irreconcilable differences.
"Drew is a wonderful woman," he said. "I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness."
Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock – 122 Days
Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock's on-again, off-again relationship continued after their marriage that they only lasted as husband and wife for 122 days. The Baywatch actress married the country singer in July 2006 and divorced him after four months.
Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that she had not spoken to her ex-husband since their split.
"When he was with me, he didn't hunt," he continued. "I don't think he was very Republican, but now he is. Oh well."
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito – 122 Days
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito's representatives confirmed in October 2006 that the then-couple got engaged. Two months later, reports about their wedding in the South of France surprised the public as they kept everything low-key.
However, everyone felt more shocked when Esposito filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
"It is what it should be," Esposito told People that August. "You have to move on. That's what life is about; taking a situation, making the best of it, and moving on."
On the other hand, Cooper said the decision to break up was mutual.
Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell – 121 Days
Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell shared a brief marriage life following an unofficial ceremony in Tahiti in 2001. Since the union was non-legally binding, the process of their split became easier for both of them.
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley – 107 Days
Nicolas Cage is a huge fan of Elvis Presley, and he became associated with the King of Rock 'n' Roll's only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, when they wed in 2002. They first met two years earlier when the actor was still married to Patricia Arquette.
But after 107 days, the Prisoners of the Ghostland star filed for divorce and revealed in a statement that they "shouldn't have been married in the first place" since it was a "big mistake."
"It's sad and I miss her every day," he told Barbara Walters in an interview. "And sometimes I wish we couldn't have rushed the marriage and sometimes I regret rushing the divorce, but it just seemed like it wasn't going to change."
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries – 72 Days
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humpries married at a private estate in August 2011, but they called it quits immediately after 72 days due to "irreconcilable differences."
"I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don't work out as planned," she told People. "We remain friends and wish each other the best."
Jeremy Thomas and Drew Barrymore – 39 Days
was only 19 when she tied the knot with the then-31-year-old Jeremy Thomas after six weeks of dating. But as fast as their union happened, their divorce also occurred in a snap.
Mario Lopez and Ali Landry – 18 Days
Mario Lopez and Ali Landry dated for six years before taking their relationship to the next level in April 2004 in Mexico. However, they filed for divorce after 18 days without revealing any reason behind the split.
Years after they ended their relationship, Lopez admitted in his 2014 memoir that Landry filed for divorce after finding out that he cheated on her with a young lady during his bachelor party.
"When it was time to return home, lightning hit me with the truth: I wasn't in love," Lopez said. "But I walked down the aisle [anyway]. Ali was hurt and angry, rightfully so."
Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy – 14 Days
Tracey Edmonds and Eddie Murphy welcomed 2008 with a blast as they married on a private island in French Polynesia on New Year's Day.
Fourteen days later, they announced their split in a statement.
"After much consideration and discussion, we have jointly decided that we will forego having a legal ceremony as it is not necessary to define our relationship further," the statement said, per Reuters.
The message continued, "While the recent symbolic union in Bora Bora was representative of our deep love, friendship and respect that we have for one another on a spiritual level, we have decided to remain friends."
Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman – 9 Days
Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman only had their marriage for nine days.
Electra and Rodman tied the knot on November 14, 1998, at the Little Chapel of Flowers in Las Vegas, only to split less than two weeks later. Rodman initiated the divorce citing "fraud" and "unsound mind" as the reasons behind the filing.
Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike – 4 Days
Cage had his shortest marriage when he tied the knot with Erika Koike in March 2019. The actor wed the makeup artist in Las Vegas after a year of dating, but their marriage only lasted four days.
The Pig actor requested a divorce claiming that they were both intoxicated when they eloped, the documents The Blast obtained showed. Thus, he reportedly "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."
He also cited Koike's criminal history that led to his decision.
Britney Spears and Jason Alexander – 55 Hours
Britney Spears' convicted ex-husband Jason Alexander had a 55-hour wedding to her in 2004. Rumors claimed that the singer's parents forced them to break up despite the then-couple's desire to be together.
Spears' team said in the annulment papers, "Plaintiff Spears lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."