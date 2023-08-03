Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested for Stalking 1 Year After Crashing Singer's Wedding to Sam Asghari
Talk about a toxic ex.
On the morning of Wednesday, August 2, Britney Spears' first ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested in Tennessee for stalking. The drama went down at around 10:30 a.m., and his bond was set for $50,000.
At the moment, it's unclear who he was stalking, and a court date has yet to be set.
This is far from Alexander's first run-in with the law, as just last year, he was arrested when he crashed the superstar's June 2022 nuptials to Sam Asghari.
As OK! reported, Alexander — who was married to Spars for 55 hours in 2004 before the union was annulled — showed up at her home, claiming she called him "a couple of days before the wedding."
He claimed it was "kind of a flirty conversation" and said she never mentioned any wedding to him during their "20 minute" chat. "So in my head, I’m thinking like I left the conversation and was feeling like, 'Hey, I kind of got it good about myself,'" he told his social media followers of why he went.
When he arrived on the property, he live-streamed himself, and at one point, he tried to break into the "Womanizer" crooner's bedroom to see her before he was stopped by guards. He was arrested on counts of aggravated trespassing, refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery, as well as one felony count of stalking with a prior domestic violence conviction.
Spears then obtained a three-year restraining order against him.
Despite the chaos, Alexander still insisted he had good intentions. "I couldn't let her get married with the conversations we've had over the last two years," he explained. "I wasn't there to cause harm. I was just there to speak to Britney and make sure she was okay and this is what she wanted."
"It's all for show. A Hollywood script," Alexander claimed of the singer's relationship with Asghari. "I don't think she looks happy. That whole thing is not real."
