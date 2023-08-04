Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes After Just 13 Months of Marriage

The two got hitched in Tulsa, Okla., Hughes' hometown, where they spent much of their time during the pandemic.

Bush also picked the location so she could add an activist twist to the nuptials.

"Tulsa is a place where so much progressive justice work is happening, so much deep history has been uncovered and is at long last being honored, and so many people are building a deeply inspiring future," the star told Vogue at the time. "When thinking about the purpose of our wedding, we wanted our community that pours into us to pour into a community at large that we love and that deserves all our attention."