Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes After Just 13 Months of Marriage
Over already! Sophia Bush has filed for divorce from her husband of 13 months, Grant Hughes.
Bush has yet to comment on the news herself, though a source said the split was amicable.
"Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service," the insider told a news outlet. "They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends."
The pair showed no signs of trouble recently, as just last month, they each marked their one-year wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute – though the One Tree Hill alum, 41, has since deleted hers.
"Today marks 365 days of calling you 'husband.' Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this," she gushed alongside the now-deleted black and white photo from their wedding day. "Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”
Hughes, 41, posted a few different photos from their time together and wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary, my love! ❤️🥂What a full, beautiful, dynamic, exciting, growth-filled year we’ve had together."
"I truly love doing life with you!" he continued. "As the card I gave you this morning said. There are seven billion people on this planet. You are my favourite."
The two got hitched in Tulsa, Okla., Hughes' hometown, where they spent much of their time during the pandemic.
Bush also picked the location so she could add an activist twist to the nuptials.
"Tulsa is a place where so much progressive justice work is happening, so much deep history has been uncovered and is at long last being honored, and so many people are building a deeply inspiring future," the star told Vogue at the time. "When thinking about the purpose of our wedding, we wanted our community that pours into us to pour into a community at large that we love and that deserves all our attention."
"I have truly never felt so much positivity at once, so much clarity," the brunette beauty gushed of the ceremony. "As a person who suffers anxiety, it felt incredible to experience a sheer absence of it. I couldn’t stop smiling."
People announced Bush and Hughes' split.