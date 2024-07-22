'16 & Pregnant' Star Sean Garinger's Cause of Death Revealed

Devastating news broke in March when it was reported that 16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger had died. Now, five months later, his cause of death has been revealed.

In documents from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by TMZ , Garinger’s official cause of death was said to be the following: “blunt force injury to the head.” The report went on to specifically note that Garinger’s skull was “fractured in multiple places.”

Garinger’s mother, Mary Hobbs , had spoken to The Sun on March 1, confirming that her son had passed away on February 28. During the conversation, she discussed the tragic ATV accident that ended her son’s life. “I was with him when it happened,” Hobbs shared. “He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me so I could back into park.” “He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the mud,” Hobbs added, shockingly sharing the ATV then flipped, which “crushed” Garinger’s skull.

When the accident occurred, Hobbs explained she immediately ran to her neighbor’s house to “try to get someone to help get the ATV off of him.” Unfortunately, she was unable to do anything and “realized he wasn’t alive anymore.” After waiting with him until the ambulance arrived, Hobbs somberly shared that "there was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left. We loved spontaneously jumping in the car for a road trip or a beach sesh."

"We bonded over music, fast cars and shooting guns and taking new adventures," Hobbs added. "Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to. He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat."