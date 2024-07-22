'16 & Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon Tragically Dead at 27
Tragedy has struck the MTV world, as it has been reported that former 16 & Pregnant star Autumn Crittendon has passed away at 27 years old.
According to a deleted Facebook post from her sister Misty that was captured by Starcasm, Autumn is no longer alive. “To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold. You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye," the statement reads. Misty went on to note that Amber passed away before they could tell her “how much we love you” and how “proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest times of your life.”
She also shared the pride their family had in the mother Autumn was and that they are “grateful” for her children, who Misty referred to as “the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth."
While no official cause of death has been reported, Misty did point the finger in the direction of a man Misty had dated and married in 2020 — although it’s unclear if they were still together, as Misty’s Facebook listed her relationship status as "single." In another deleted post, Misty angrily wrote, “YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child. YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f------- friend.”
- 'Teen Mom' Star Andrew Lewis Slams Jenelle Evans' Family As 'F****** Liars,' Begs To See Son Jace After Years Of 'No Contact'
- '16 And Pregnant' Star Jordan Cashmyer's Mother Reveals Her Daughter's Fatal Cocaine Overdose Was Triggered By Fiancé's Death
- '16 And Pregnant': Jordan Cashmyer's Fiancé Michael Schaffer Died Months Before Reality Star's Tragic Passing
Misty also described how she found out Autumn had died, writing, “Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance.. and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay and they were just working to keep you alive in there.” “But my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road,” Misty added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While promising to make sure Autumn’s “babies are okay,” Misty somberly noted their lives will “never be the same.” “I love you more than words can even come close,” Misty heartbreakingly stated. “Rest Easy my beautiful angel, but seriously, don’t rest, come back. Wake me up… I wasn’t ready to lose you, none of us were. So come back. You’re not allowed to rest. Your big sister says so, so you gotta do it. Now I’m waiting, Arnold. Come on.” Fans of 16 and Pregnant remember Autumn from the fifth season of the show, which featured an episode documenting her pregnancy with then-boyfriend Dustin Franklin.