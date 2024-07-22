'16 & Pregnant' Star Autumn Crittendon Tragically Dead at 27

According to a deleted Facebook post from her sister Misty that was captured by Starcasm, Autumn is no longer alive. “To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold. You were robbed of your life at such a tender age. You left before anyone could tell you goodbye," the statement reads. Misty went on to note that Amber passed away before they could tell her “how much we love you” and how “proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest times of your life.”

She also shared the pride their family had in the mother Autumn was and that they are “grateful” for her children, who Misty referred to as “the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth."