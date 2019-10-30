Photo credit: Kane Brown Instagram

"KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!!" Kane, 26, captioned a snapshot of himself and his wife in the hospital with their newest addition. "Congratulations!! Kingsley you have a wonderfully amazing set of parents!!" one fan wrote in the comments section. "Get ready for a new kind of love you never knew existed. Can't wait for all the new songs you put out with that daddy love," another added. Within an hour of posting, Kane already had more than 300,000 likes on the image.