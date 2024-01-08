OK Magazine
2024 Golden Globe Awards Photos: Mario Lopez, Jeannie Mai, and More Stun on the Red Carpet

goldenglobespp
Source: CBS
By:

Jan. 7 2024, Published 7:46 p.m. ET

Hollywood's awards season is finally back and better than ever!

Tinseltown's elite stepped out on Sunday, January 7, for the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., before numerous statues were handed out to celebrate some of the best in film and television.

Scroll through the gallery to see the hottest celebs on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Jeannie Mai

goldenglobes
Source: CBS

Newly single Jeannie Mai turned heads on the red carpet in a Sequined Carolina Herrera gown.

Mario Lopez

goldenglobes
Source: CBS

Mario Lopez flashed his pearly whites while stepping out for the star-studded night.

Dua Lipa

goldenglobes
Source: CBS

Dua Lipa turned up the heat in a black and gold body-hugging dress for Hollywood's big night.

Allison Williams

goldenglobes
Source: CBS

Allison Williams looked as elegant as ever as she posed for photographers at the famed event.

Janelle James

goldenglobes
Source: CBS

Abbott Elementary star Janelle James glowed while stepping out on the red carpet.

Justin Hartley

goldenglobes

Justin Hartley looked dapper in a light brown two-piece suit as he walked past photographers at the show.

Hailee Steinfeld

goldenglobes
Source: CBS
Hailee Steinfeld looked pretty in pink as she made her way into the big show.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

goldenglobes
Source: CBS

Music producer Mark Ronson and his wife, Grace Gummer, coordinated in all-black looks while attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

goldenglobes
Source: CBS

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, looked so in love as they held hands and made their way into the venue for the big night.

Embedded Image
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Reese Witherspoon and her eldest son, Deacon, looked glamorous on the red carpet.

jaclyn main ok split copy
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Margot Robbie channeled her inner Barbie at the 2024 Golden Globes as she posed with costar America Ferrera.

Embedded Image
Source: Todd Williamson/CBS

Orlando Bloom looked dapper on the red carpet.

Embedded Image
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Ben Affleck looked put together in a suit and tie — and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, even gushed about his film on the red carpet.

Embedded Image
Source: Francis Specker/CBS

Brie Larson looked gorgeous in a light purple dress.

Embedded Image
Source: CBS

Natalie Portman stunned in a chic sparkly dress.

Embedded Image
Source: CBS

Fantasia Barrino looked gorgeous — and even sang a little tune on the carpet!

