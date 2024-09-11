or
PHOTOS

2024 MTV VMAs: See Lenny Kravitz, DJ Khaled and More Wild Red Carpet Looks — Photos

Composite photo of Lenny Kravitz and DJ Khaled.
Source: MEGA

See the star-studded arrivals at the 2024 VMAs.

Sept. 11 2024, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are here!

On Wednesday, September 11, Megan Thee Stallion is hosting music's biggest night with artists like Chappell Roan, Eminem, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and more taking the stage.

Scroll through to see the star-studded red carpet arrivals at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

Lenny Kravitz

mtv vmas red carpet wild looks celebs
Source: MEGA

Lenny Kravitz set the place on fire as one of the first artists to walk the carpet.

DJ Khaled

mtv vmas red carpet wild looks celebs
Source: MEGA

DJ Khaled got the party started in a baby pink button up as he strut down the red carpet.

Summer Walker

mtv vmas red carpet wild looks celebs
Source: MEGA

Summer Walker made jaws drop in a leopard print bustier dress.

Jennifer Fessler

mtv vmas red carpet wild looks celebs
Source: MEGA

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler stunned in an all-black fit to the annual awards show.

Karol G

mtv vmas red carpet wild looks celebs
Source: MEGA

Karol G is a vision in orange as makes her way down the black carpet.

More To Come...

