2024 MTV VMAs: See Lenny Kravitz, DJ Khaled and More Wild Red Carpet Looks — Photos
The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are here!
On Wednesday, September 11, Megan Thee Stallion is hosting music's biggest night with artists like Chappell Roan, Eminem, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter and more taking the stage.
Scroll through to see the star-studded red carpet arrivals at the 2024 MTV VMAs.
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz set the place on fire as one of the first artists to walk the carpet.
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled got the party started in a baby pink button up as he strut down the red carpet.
Summer Walker
Summer Walker made jaws drop in a leopard print bustier dress.
Jennifer Fessler
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Fessler stunned in an all-black fit to the annual awards show.
Karol G
Karol G is a vision in orange as makes her way down the black carpet.
More To Come...