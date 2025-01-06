2025 Golden Globe Awards: See Photos of Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell and More Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting this year's show for the first time, but she insisted her jokes won't be too harsh.

"I’m going to bring that energy, but the tone will be different,” Glaser told Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s not gonna be watered down, but celebrities shouldn’t be nervous. I’m not out to ruin anyone’s night."

"I’ve been on the receiving end of roast jokes, laughing through tears, so I get it," she noted. "But if I joke about a bad movie you did, just laugh. It makes you look good — and it’s great PR!"

