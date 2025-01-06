2025 Golden Globe Awards: See Photos of Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell and More Dazzle on the Red Carpet
The first awards show of 2025 is here!
The red carpet for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off on Sunday, January 5, at the Beverly Hilton hotel.
Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting this year's show for the first time, but she insisted her jokes won't be too harsh.
"I’m going to bring that energy, but the tone will be different,” Glaser told Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s not gonna be watered down, but celebrities shouldn’t be nervous. I’m not out to ruin anyone’s night."
"I’ve been on the receiving end of roast jokes, laughing through tears, so I get it," she noted. "But if I joke about a bad movie you did, just laugh. It makes you look good — and it’s great PR!"
Scroll down to see the stars' glam outfits!
Best Supporting Actress nominee Dakota Fanning radiated beauty in a red gown.
Model Ashley Graham wowed in a black sleeveless gown that featured a deep V-neckline.
Movie star Cate Blanchett looked like a trophy in a gold dress.
Nominee Glen Powell looked handsome in an all-black tux alongside his dates for the night, dad Glen Powell Sr. and mom Cyndy Powell.
Amy Adams dazzled in a maroon off-the-shoulder dress.
Blonde beauty Kate Hudson looked picture-perfect in a sequined navy blue dress.
Glaser turned heads in a silky gold gown that featured a cape-like train and flower embellishment.
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness wore a strapless emerald gown to this year's event.
Nominee Cynthia Erivo stole the spotlight in an eccentric patterned frock.
Singer Maren Morris stunned in a red strapless gown that featured a unique neckline.
Actress Allison Janney donned a halter-style navy gown that featured off-the-shoulder sleeves.
Mindy Kaling shimmered in a strapless gold frock.
The Bear's Liza Colon-Zayas and husband David Zayas matched in all-black ensembles.
Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams rocked a chrome suit.
The Bear actress Abby Elliott looked gorgeous in a dark blue dress that featured pearls on the neckline.
Comedian Matt Rife looked dapper in head-to-toe black.