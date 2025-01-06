or
2025 Golden Globe Awards: See Photos of Dakota Fanning, Glen Powell and More Dazzle on the Red Carpet

Source: cbs
By:

Jan. 5 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

The first awards show of 2025 is here!

The red carpet for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off on Sunday, January 5, at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting this year's show for the first time, but she insisted her jokes won't be too harsh.

"I’m going to bring that energy, but the tone will be different,” Glaser told Yahoo Entertainment. “It’s not gonna be watered down, but celebrities shouldn’t be nervous. I’m not out to ruin anyone’s night."

"I’ve been on the receiving end of roast jokes, laughing through tears, so I get it," she noted. "But if I joke about a bad movie you did, just laugh. It makes you look good — and it’s great PR!"

Scroll down to see the stars' glam outfits!

Source: cbs

Best Supporting Actress nominee Dakota Fanning radiated beauty in a red gown.

Ashley Graham
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Model Ashley Graham wowed in a black sleeveless gown that featured a deep V-neckline.

Source: CBS

Movie star Cate Blanchett looked like a trophy in a gold dress.

Source: Phil McCarten/CBS

Nominee Glen Powell looked handsome in an all-black tux alongside his dates for the night, dad Glen Powell Sr. and mom Cyndy Powell.

Source: cbs

Amy Adams dazzled in a maroon off-the-shoulder dress.

Source: cbs

Blonde beauty Kate Hudson looked picture-perfect in a sequined navy blue dress.

Source: cbs

Glaser turned heads in a silky gold gown that featured a cape-like train and flower embellishment.

Jonathan Van Ness
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness wore a strapless emerald gown to this year's event.

Source: cbs

Nominee Cynthia Erivo stole the spotlight in an eccentric patterned frock.

Maren Morris
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Singer Maren Morris stunned in a red strapless gown that featured a unique neckline.

Allison Janney
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Actress Allison Janney donned a halter-style navy gown that featured off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Source: cbs

Mindy Kaling shimmered in a strapless gold frock.

David Zayas & Liza Colon-Zayas
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The Bear's Liza Colon-Zayas and husband David Zayas matched in all-black ensembles.

Tyler James Williams
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams rocked a chrome suit.

Abby Elliott
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

The Bear actress Abby Elliott looked gorgeous in a dark blue dress that featured pearls on the neckline.

Matt Rife
Source: CBS/PARAMOUNT

Comedian Matt Rife looked dapper in head-to-toe black.

