2025 Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Reveals Why She Thinks Jo Koy Bombed Last Year's Show
Though most 2024 Golden Globes viewers felt comedian Jo Koy bombed his duties as host, this year's host, Nikki Glaser, isn't afraid to take over the reins.
In a new interview, the blonde beauty was asked how last year's mistakes affected her monologue and jokes for this year's show.
"It taught me the importance of contextualizing yourself to the room as a comedian. Comedians, we would love to be thought of in the same light as these A-listers, but we just aren’t," she confessed. "His monologue would have gone a lot better had he acknowledged, 'Who am I?'"
"He’s a guy that kills harder than anyone I’ve seen kill before — to his audience," Glaser, 40, noted of Koy, 53. "So I think he thought that would be the vibe there. And it was a little naive."
The star said she's "going the other way and not assuming anyone knows who I am, and making sure they’re introduced to me before I start making jokes about them."
The FBoy Island host is confident in her material, especially since she's told some of her jokes on her stand-up tour, which she called "an advantage."
"Jo Koy also could have done that, and I don’t know that he did. I’m sure some people worry about the jokes getting out; I just know from doing roasts that this is part of my process," she explained.
"The cool thing is that, because I know how the jokes do for normal people, I already know that I will be killing at home," Glaser continued. "Even if it doesn’t go in the room, there’s a part of me that will go, 'Well, the people in Burlington, Vermont, are losing their minds.'"
The stand-up comic noted she doesn't read reviews after her performances, but she still has her ways of finding out how she was received by the audience.
"I’m doing Howard [Stern] the next day — he’ll absolutely be honest," she noted of her schedule after the Globes. "I will know based on the way I knew from the Tom Brady roast. The stage manager, after I’d gone on, goes, 'You killed.' And when I walked by the stage, the crew was like, 'Oh my God.' When you get the sound guys and the camera guys mouthing 'You killed' — that’s how I knew."
One of the more cringe-worthy moments from Koy's gig included a comment about Barbie being nominated alongside flicks based on historical events.
"Oppenheimer was based on a 700-page Pulitzer Prize winning book and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big b------," Koy said, failing to get a smile from the comedy's star Ryan Gosling.
Variety spoke with Glaser.