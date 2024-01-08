Ryan Gosling Appears Unamused by Host Jo Koy's Cringey 'Barbie' Joke at the 2024 Golden Globes
Ryan Gosling wasn't amused by host Jo Koy's Barbie movie jokes during his opening monologue at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, January 7.
"Oppenheimer was based on a 700 page Pulitzer Prize winning book and Barbie is based on a plastic doll with big b------," Koy said, referencing two of the popular films that won nominations that evening.
Following the crass quip, the camera immediately cut to a shot of Gosling failing to crack a smile at the awkward comment.
Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their amusement at the uncomfortable moment. One user pointed out, "Panning to the disappointed faces of Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling was gold," and another added The Notebook actor "has no patience with jokes about BARBIE and neither do I at this point."
A third penned, "Ryan [is] really protective of his gal friends and he loves the Barbie movie. I always loved this guy," while a fourth complained, "20 minutes in, and I'm already tired of Jo Koy. This does not bode well for the rest of the show."
Prior to the show, Koy opened up on his preparation for hosting the upscale event in a pre-show interview.
"I want to bring my flavor, my style," he said at the time. "I loved every single host from the past. This is my chance to show what I can do."
"I think I am going to keep going, though. I got a great team — Chris Spencer, they've done everything from the Oscars to the BET awards, to the Golden Globes ... I still want to be me be my genuine self. I still want to have fun. That is what this night is all about."
"This is the party, man. We all know that. We almost lost Hollywood, we lost [it] for a couple of months," he continued, referring to the recent strikes. "No more pickets, no more picket signs, the writers are back, the actors are back, the comedians are back. We're going to entertain on January 7."
He also shared advice Chris Rock gave him before taking the stage, who told him to "watch the whole show" and to "be ready."