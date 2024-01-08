Jo Koy Addresses Taylor Swift's Unamused Reaction to His Joke About Her at 2024 Golden Globes
Jo Koy is shaking off the backlash he received for his joke about Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes.
At the Sunday, January 7, event in Los Angeles, the host of the night took aim at the singer and her support for boyfriend Travis Kelce.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," the comedian, 52, said.
The GG cameras then panned to the singer, 34, who seemed unamused and reacted by taking a sip of her drink.
After the show, a reporter asked Koy how he felt about Swift's response.
"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," he explained of his remark. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."
"Maybe she was thirsty?" the reporter replied. "Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne."
As OK! reported, the blonde beauty, 34, already clarified that she has no control over when an NFL broadcast shows her on screen as she cheers on Kelce, also 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she shared. "I’m just there to support Travis," she I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."
The Grammy winner and the athlete connected over the summer and hit it off, first going public in September 2023 when Swift attended one of his home games.
Fans were shocked to see the "Love Story" vocalist at the match since in the past, she's been very private with her romances — but her relationship with the Super Bowl champion is different.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift spilled. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."
Though Kelce could be playing football into February, an insider claimed he'll join his girlfriend on the international leg of her tour once his NFL season wraps up. Swift's next string of concerts begin on February 7 in Tokyo, Japan.
