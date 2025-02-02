Kanye West and Bianca Censori Mocked After She Debuts Nearly Nude Sheer Look at 2025 Grammy Awards: 'We're Tired of Him Exposing Her'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori faced backlash after a shocking red carpet moment at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
West sported a very simple outfit in a black shirt with matching pants and boots as he arrived at the upscale event. Censori stood beside him completely covered in a long fur coat — very different from her usual sultry looks.
However, as the cameras flashed, she turned her back to the photographers and dropped her coat to reveal she was almost completely nude underneath, wearing only a very sheer mesh that completely exposed her chest and backside.
As the clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, many award show viewers were offended by the risqué outfit choice and argued she shouldn't have even been let into the event in the first place.
One person wrote, "Okay can someone tell me how this isn't illegal? If I did that I'd be in jail so d--- fast," and another person replied, "We’re tired of him exposing her. Find a new idea Ye."
A third critic said, "This is a serious question: What do either of them really *get* out of this? It’s so tacky and tired," and a fourth added, "Honestly this is kinda sad… at this point they just want attention."
Another user shared a photo of a completely empty closet and jokingly captioned it, "LEAKED PHOTO OF BIANCA CENSORI’S WARDROBE."
This marks West's first appearance on the Grammys red carpet in 10 years. He previously attended the show with now ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
As OK! previously reported, this is far from the first time West has been criticized for showcasing Censori's figure. Earlier this month, the "Gold Digger" rapper took to Instagram to share a video of his wife completely bare and sitting in the tub on her 30th birthday.
Also this month, the Australian architect posed in a white Yeezy x Mowalola "Wet" shirt with no pants or underwear on and also a black strip edited onto the photo to cover her. Other than the tank top, she also wore a faux fur hat that covered her face.
Days prior, during a New Year's Eve photoshoot, Censori stood in front of a mirror and bent over to expose her butt while wearing a beige fishnet bodysuit.