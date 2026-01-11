Jennifer Garner Shows Off New Hair Color in Sparkly Black Gown at 2026 Golden Globes as She Walks Red Carpet Solo

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Garner arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes in style. The actress, 53, stunned in a black, floor-length, sparkly gown on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, January 11. Garner appeared to be attending the event solo but flashed a wide smile for the cameras.

Source: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Jennifer Garner attended the 2026 Golden Globes.

She accessorized her outfit with dangling diamond earrings and several rings. This marks Garner's first Golden Globes appearance since 2013, when she sported a strapless Vivienne Westwood couture gown. Fans fawned over the star as pictures of her 2026 red carpet look began to circulate on social media. "Jennifer Garner looking like 13 to 30 million bucks #GoldenGlobes," one person wrote, while another called her "goals." Garner seemed to be sporting a new, lighter hair color, but the transformation has not yet been confirmed. According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, she believes Garner felt like a fish out of water: "Her megawatt smile doesn’t hide the fact that she’d feel more at home with a man by her side. She leans, as if ready for someone to support her, to be there next to her — but there’s nobody there. That lean suggests she feels a little strange, standing there alone," she exclusively told OK! on behalf of Sportsbook Review.

Jennifer Garner Called Ben Affleck Divorce 'Hard'

Source: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 10 years.

The movie star's gorgeous event appearance comes just a few days after she opened up about her split from her former husband of 10 years, Ben Affleck. “You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there, was not what was hard,” she explained of her breakup in an interview with an outlet. “The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard.” While Garner was coping with heartbreak, she kept her inner circle close. “I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that’s what matters,” she said. “That’s where your resilience is: it’s in your relationships and in the people who carry you through.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Co-Parent Their 3 Kids

Source: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three kids.

Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet Anne, 20, Seraphina Rose, 17, and Samuel, 13. The Yes Day alum expressed gratitude for her positive relationship with the fellow actor. "I’m able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn’t know I would ever get back to,” she said. “I think it’s important for women to know, when they think, ‘Oh, I’ll never see that, I’ll never have that feeling, I’ll never be friends with this person again’ [that] time is the opportunity. Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends.”

Do Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Keep in Touch?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are amicable.