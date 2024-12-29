Beloved 39th President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100 After Being in Hospice for Almost 2 Years

The politician's son James E. Carter III confirmed he passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Ga.

Following the tragic news, people on social media expressed their admiration for the for commander-in-chief. "He was such a great man, he did so much to benefit humanity. May he rest in peace with his beloved wife," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The passing of former President Jimmy Carter marks the end of an era. His work, both as a leader and as a humanitarian, impacted countless lives around the world. His legacy of service, kindness, and dedication to peace will continue to inspire future generations. My condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work," another penned.