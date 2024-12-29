Beloved 39th President Jimmy Carter Dead at 100 After Being in Hospice for Almost 2 Years
Former President Jimmy Carter passed away at 100 years old after making the decision to spend most of his final days in hospice care. The beloved politician, who was known for his extensive work with Habitat for Humanity and other charities, died on Sunday, December 29, The Washington Post reported.
The politician's son James E. Carter III confirmed he passed away peacefully at his home in Plains, Ga.
Following the tragic news, people on social media expressed their admiration for the for commander-in-chief. "He was such a great man, he did so much to benefit humanity. May he rest in peace with his beloved wife," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The passing of former President Jimmy Carter marks the end of an era. His work, both as a leader and as a humanitarian, impacted countless lives around the world. His legacy of service, kindness, and dedication to peace will continue to inspire future generations. My condolences go out to his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work," another penned.
On Saturday, February 18, 2023, The Carter Center announced the 39th President of the Unites States had opted to make the best of the rest of his time by spending it with his family and friends, rather than pursue "additional medical intervention" for health problems that had resulted in "a series of short hospital stays." However, he passed away two years later at his own residence.
"He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement continued. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Many fellow politicians and celebrities took to social media to express their well wishes for the ailing ex-POTUS shortly after the announcement. Secret Service Agent Anthony Guglielmi was among them with his own pledge of love and loyalty to Carter.
"Rest easy Mr. President," he wrote via Twitter last weekend. "We will be forever by your side."
"Jimmy Carter has given so much to this country and to so many people, often a model of selflessness," journalist Victoria Brownworth commented. "May this next chapter in his journey be filled with peace, love and tranquility until his final home going."
Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden also took to Twitter on Sunday, February 19, sharing the 98-year-old was in the prayers.
"We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times," the Bidens continued in the heartfelt message. "May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace."