Jimmy Carter Secret Service Agent Pledges To Be 'Forever' By His Side As Former President Enters Hospice Care For His 'Remaining Time'
A Secret Service agent voiced his loyalty and support for Jimmy Carter after the 39th President of the United States made the decision to enter hospice care to live out his final days at home following years of battling health issues.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement from The Carter Center read on Saturday, February 18.
"He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement continued. "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
Fans, politicians and friends took to the comments section to share their appreciation for the ailing 98-year-old, who is beloved for his extensive work with Habitat for Humanity and other charities. Secret Service Agent Anthony Guglielmi was among them with his own words of love.
"Rest easy Mr. President," he wrote via Twitter on Saturday. "We will be forever by your side."
"Thank you for your many years of public service. Godspeed," Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter replied, with journalist Victoria Brownworth adding, "Jimmy Carter has given so much to this country and to so many people, often a model of selflessness. May this next chapter in his journey be filled with peace, love and tranquility until his final home going."
- Conor McGregor Claims He 'Could Have Been Dead' After Being Hit By A Car While Biking
- Police Confirm Britney Spears Is Not 'In Any Kind Of Harm' Or 'Danger' After Fans Beg Authorities To Conduct Wellness Check
- Tori Spelling Reveals Daughter Stella's Diagnosis After She Experienced 'Terrifying' Stroke-Like Symptoms
Carter — who served as POTUS from 1977 to 1981 — has battled serious health struggles throughout his life, especially since 2015 when he was diagnosed with cancer. Although it was originally stated that he'd had a cancerous growth removed from his liver, further testing soon revealed the cancer had already spread to several places in his brain.
"I've had a wonderful life," he said at the time, despite receiving the discouraging news. "I've had thousands of friends, and I've had an exciting, adventurous, and gratifying existence."
Carter is currently the oldest living president.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!