Jimmy Carter Secret Service Agent Pledges To Be 'Forever' By His Side As Former President Enters Hospice Care For His 'Remaining Time'

Fans, politicians and friends took to the comments section to share their appreciation for the ailing 98-year-old, who is beloved for his extensive work with Habitat for Humanity and other charities. Secret Service Agent Anthony Guglielmi was among them with his own words of love.

"Rest easy Mr. President," he wrote via Twitter on Saturday. "We will be forever by your side."

"Thank you for your many years of public service. Godspeed," Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter replied, with journalist Victoria Brownworth adding, "Jimmy Carter has given so much to this country and to so many people, often a model of selflessness. May this next chapter in his journey be filled with peace, love and tranquility until his final home going."