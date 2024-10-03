or
'He Might Just Be Dead': Jimmy Carter's Gaunt Appearance During 100th Birthday Celebration Stuns Fans — Watch

jimmy carter spends th birthday shocks fans
Source: @CBSNews/X; MEGA
By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Jimmy Carter looked a little bit different when he was seen celebrating his 100th birthday with friends and family in his backyard in Plains, Ga., on Tuesday, October 1.

In a new video from CBS News, the former president, who entered hospice in February 2023, looked like he was holding on by a thread.

jimmy carter spends th birthday shocks fans
Source: @CBSNews/X

Jimmy Carter turned 100 on October 1.

jimmy carter spends th birthday shocks fans
Source: mega

The former president has been in hospice care since February 2023.

"CBS News was there as he was wheeled outside, beneath the shade of his trees, to witness a military flyover with four fighter jets," the caption, which was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, read.

People then weighed in on the shocking footage. One person wrote, "Jesus f------- christ, I was not prepared for how dead he was gonna look. He might just be dead," while another asked, "are we sure he actually made it to his 100th birthday?"

A third person added, "That is not celebrating."

jimmy carter spends th birthday shocks fans
Source: mega

Jimmy Carter wants to stay alive for the 2024 election.

As OK! previously reported, Carter's family shared the news about his health last year.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," the statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

The message continued, "The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

jimmy carter spends th birthday shocks fans
Source: mega

Jimmy Carter said he is voting for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election if he's still alive.

Carter, who has said he wants to make it to November in order to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, is trying his best to hold on for as long as he can.

“He’s doing okay,” his grandson Jason Carter said of Jimmy while at the “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song" birthday concert on September 17.

“I mean he’s been in hospice for over 19 months now and he has really physically diminished and can’t do much on his own, but he is emotionally engaged and still having experiences and laughing, loving,” he added.

In June, Jason revealed there's "really been no change" in his grandfather's health in the past few years.

“After 77 years of marriage… I just think none of us really understand what it’s like for him right now,” Jason said, referring to his romance with Rosalynn, who died in November 2023 at 96 years old. “We have to embrace that fact, that there’s things about the spirit that you just can’t understand.”

