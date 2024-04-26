4 Celebrities Who Are Fans of Crypto

The fascination with cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is widespread and cuts across people of varying lifestyles, economic positions, and interests. Cryptocurrencies are popular among celebrities, with many endorsing blockchain projects or issuing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) related to their craft. In some cases, these celebrities simply speak in support of particular digital assets, sometimes influencing the market into a short-term bull run.

The interest in crypto is not surprising because of the blockchain sector’s evolution as a potent tool applicable in various ways, from financial strategy to fan engagement. Celebrities may also be interested in using crypto for entertainment, as a few famous names are known to frequent casino establishments. These celebrities may find some of the best Bitcoin gambling sites to place bets and win big, temporarily shifting away from brick-and-mortar establishments. As blockchain popularity increases, the following are a few celebrities with known interests in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.