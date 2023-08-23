4 Self-Care Tips for Refreshing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit

The modern world practically demands that you be glued to your devices every waking hour. While technology, particularly social media, can be good for connecting with others, it’s crucial to disconnect now and then. Overusing electronic devices and social media can lead to negative feelings, eyestrain, and problems focusing on other tasks. These technologies can cause you to compare yourself to others and spend countless hours scrolling through your feeds. To avoid this, set a daily screen time limit, especially on apps that consume your free time the most.

Setting designated times for using your devices can be another helpful boundary. Staying away from your phone in the mornings can benefit your mood and help you start the day on the right foot. Waking up to notifications can prompt stress, and mindlessly consuming social media can leave you feeling lethargic. Stay off your phone for at least 30 minutes after waking, and instead meditate, read, journal, exercise, or prepare a healthy breakfast. Use an old-school alarm clock instead of your phone so you won’t have to look at your phone first thing in the morning.