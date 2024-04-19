Want to Dine in a Cave? Fairmont Royal Pavilion in Barbados Can Take Care of That!

The idea has been in the works since the summer of 2022, and now it's an experience not to be missed.

"Discover the hidden marvel beneath the enchanting allure of Barbados — Harrison’s Cave. This radiant wonder is adorned with stunning stalactites, flowing translucent waters and other mesmerizing geological formations sculpted over thousands of years. Now, it is the backdrop for a timeless evening like no other. Embark on a journey that begins with incredible appetizers and exquisite cocktails, guided by a cave expert who sets the stage for the wonders awaiting you," Kustos shares of the adventure.