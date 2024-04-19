OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Living > Travel
OK LogoLIVING

Want to Dine in a Cave? Fairmont Royal Pavilion in Barbados Can Take Care of That!

hotel pp
Source: Fairmont Royal Pavilion
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

If you're looking for great weather, luxury accommodations and are itching to dine in an underground cave, then look no further — Fairmont Royal Pavilion, located in Barbados, is the perfect trip to take.

Article continues below advertisement
cave dinner series rpv copy
Source: Fairmont Royal Pavilion

Guests can now dive in a cave in Barbados.

As part of their Beyond LIMITS Cave Dinner Series — available on select dates through July 2024 — this magical underground world of Harrison's Cave is not to be missed. Guests will experience a four-course meal prepared by the hotel's expert culinary team along with other surprises and delights.

Article continues below advertisement
fairmont capture
Source: Fairmont Royal Pavilion

The resort is right on the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

"The team at Fairmont Royal Pavilion, Barbados wanted to amplify one of the nation’s greatest attractions, and as such the subterranean spectacle was created. In the heart of Barbados, a dazzling culinary affair awaits guests in the depths of a stunning crystal cavern," the hotel's Director of Sales & Marketing Katharina Kustos exclusively tells OK!. "With Fairmont’s ‘Beyond Limits’ experiential series, we’re pushing the limits of possibility with experiences you must see to believe, popping up at the most iconic addresses in the world. At the center of the island, this wonder of a water Cave is abound with the beauty of stalactites, stalagmites, small streams and waterways."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
fairmont exterior dronehigh
Source: Fairmont Royal Pavilion

The island is full of good food sights to see!

Article continues below advertisement

The idea has been in the works since the summer of 2022, and now it's an experience not to be missed.

"Discover the hidden marvel beneath the enchanting allure of Barbados — Harrison’s Cave. This radiant wonder is adorned with stunning stalactites, flowing translucent waters and other mesmerizing geological formations sculpted over thousands of years. Now, it is the backdrop for a timeless evening like no other. Embark on a journey that begins with incredible appetizers and exquisite cocktails, guided by a cave expert who sets the stage for the wonders awaiting you," Kustos shares of the adventure.

MORE ON:
Travel
Article continues below advertisement
fairmont rpv luxury oceanfront room
Source: Fairmont Royal Pavilion

The hotel has rooms that overlook the beautiful beach.

Article continues below advertisement

The maximum capacity is 20 people at $669 USD per person (price subject to chase based on attendance) and guests can book in advance via the website: https://beyondlimits.fairmont.com/experiences/crystal-cave-affair/.

"Like other Fairmont ‘Beyond Limits’ experiences, this experience is designed to transport guests. At Harrison’s Cave guests are escorted down through the underground tunnels to a sight so beautiful that few can compare. Upon arriving at the elegant dining cave, guests are treated to a feast for the senses — an unparalleled four-course meal crafted by Fairmont’s Executive Chef and culinary team. A singular affair unlike any other in the Caribbean," Kustos shares, adding that the cave will be around throughout 2024 and additional events may be scheduled in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement
fairmontcapture
Source: Fairmont Royal Pavilion

The hotel also has a pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, the hotel and the scenic views will have you never wanting to leave. From the friendly staff to the beautiful beaches — think clear blue water — to amazing food, there's nowhere else like Barbados.

Article continues below advertisement
cave dinner series rpv copy
Source: Fairmont Royal Pavilion

The cave experience is unlike any other.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"We are immensely proud of our way of life which comes from our African/British heritage. We celebrate this heritage every day in the way we think, speak and embrace life. It is also celebrated in the bold flavors of our cuisine, the myriad colors which comprise the fabric of our communities and in the vibrancy of our culture, much of which is marinated in folklore and served with music of a unique Afro-Caribbean blend," Kustos says.

What are you waiting for? Start booking your flight ASAP!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.