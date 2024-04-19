Want to Dine in a Cave? Fairmont Royal Pavilion in Barbados Can Take Care of That!
If you're looking for great weather, luxury accommodations and are itching to dine in an underground cave, then look no further — Fairmont Royal Pavilion, located in Barbados, is the perfect trip to take.
As part of their Beyond LIMITS Cave Dinner Series — available on select dates through July 2024 — this magical underground world of Harrison's Cave is not to be missed. Guests will experience a four-course meal prepared by the hotel's expert culinary team along with other surprises and delights.
"The team at Fairmont Royal Pavilion, Barbados wanted to amplify one of the nation’s greatest attractions, and as such the subterranean spectacle was created. In the heart of Barbados, a dazzling culinary affair awaits guests in the depths of a stunning crystal cavern," the hotel's Director of Sales & Marketing Katharina Kustos exclusively tells OK!. "With Fairmont’s ‘Beyond Limits’ experiential series, we’re pushing the limits of possibility with experiences you must see to believe, popping up at the most iconic addresses in the world. At the center of the island, this wonder of a water Cave is abound with the beauty of stalactites, stalagmites, small streams and waterways."
The idea has been in the works since the summer of 2022, and now it's an experience not to be missed.
"Discover the hidden marvel beneath the enchanting allure of Barbados — Harrison’s Cave. This radiant wonder is adorned with stunning stalactites, flowing translucent waters and other mesmerizing geological formations sculpted over thousands of years. Now, it is the backdrop for a timeless evening like no other. Embark on a journey that begins with incredible appetizers and exquisite cocktails, guided by a cave expert who sets the stage for the wonders awaiting you," Kustos shares of the adventure.
The maximum capacity is 20 people at $669 USD per person (price subject to chase based on attendance) and guests can book in advance via the website: https://beyondlimits.fairmont.com/experiences/crystal-cave-affair/.
"Like other Fairmont ‘Beyond Limits’ experiences, this experience is designed to transport guests. At Harrison’s Cave guests are escorted down through the underground tunnels to a sight so beautiful that few can compare. Upon arriving at the elegant dining cave, guests are treated to a feast for the senses — an unparalleled four-course meal crafted by Fairmont’s Executive Chef and culinary team. A singular affair unlike any other in the Caribbean," Kustos shares, adding that the cave will be around throughout 2024 and additional events may be scheduled in 2025.
Additionally, the hotel and the scenic views will have you never wanting to leave. From the friendly staff to the beautiful beaches — think clear blue water — to amazing food, there's nowhere else like Barbados.
"We are immensely proud of our way of life which comes from our African/British heritage. We celebrate this heritage every day in the way we think, speak and embrace life. It is also celebrated in the bold flavors of our cuisine, the myriad colors which comprise the fabric of our communities and in the vibrancy of our culture, much of which is marinated in folklore and served with music of a unique Afro-Caribbean blend," Kustos says.
What are you waiting for? Start booking your flight ASAP!