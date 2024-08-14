5 of the Biggest Celeb Cheating Scandals of the Year So Far
Celebrities and infidelity are nothing new in the pop culture scene but there have always been occurrences that have gotten more attention than others. That’s why we’ll be exploring five of the biggest cheating scandals that celebrities have had this year.
The first celeb infidelity is Kyle Walker, who plays for Manchester and England. The footballer has seen himself thrust into the celeb gossip spotlight since fathering two children with Lauryn Goodman while still married to his wife, Annie Kilner. There’s a lot to this story and there’s even been allegations that have recently come to light that suggest that Goodman had tried to rope Kyle and Annie’s neighbours into spying for her.
Others jokingly said if Kilner had a chance to learn about the affair much sooner, as it's been happening for a long time.
Another scandal is Adam Levine’s sexting scandal. Adam Levine, who’s the lead singer of Maroon 5, has also been hit with a cheating scandal that happened in October 2022 that had ramifications that have extended into this year. The scandal in question is the accusations he faces of sending suggestive messages to model Sumner Stroh that included him suggesting to name his unborn child after her. However, even though Levine refuted claims that he had anything physical going on with Stroh, he admitted that his actions crossed a line.
Another scandal unfolded this year in March on the set of Vanderpump Rules that led to the end of the nine-year relationship that Tom Sandoval had with Ariana Madix. This cheating scandal was about the affair Tom Sandoval had with co-star Raquel Leviss, who was also a friend of the couple. However, the drama of this affair didn't stay between the trio as it also affected the cast, resulting in a bitter feud.
There’s another scandal that happened last year that involved Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde announcing that they’re going separate ways after nine years together. However, this year, we found out that what caused the couple to split was that Wilde had a relationship with Harry Styles that began on the set of Don't Worry Darling, which started heated debates on who was in the wrong on social media.
Additionally, the fifth most interesting celeb infidelity this year involves Paulina Porizkova. Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has also made waves since May after she split from the estate of her late husband Ric Ocasek publicly, who was the frontman of the legendary rock band The Cars. The announcement she made came with surprising news as Porizkova said that Ocasek had been hiding a long-term affair with the help of his family that spanned years.