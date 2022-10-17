Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump After Adam Levine's Affair Allegations
Behati Prinsloo shared a much-needed update on her soon-to-be baby No. 3.
On Sunday, October 16, the Victoria's Secret Angel took to her Instagram Story to show off her baby bump after a brief period of social silence following her husband Adam Levine's headline-making scandal.
Zooming in on her growing bump, the bombshell showed off her flattering figure — and adorable belly — in a body-hugging black dress and matching combat boots. In the photo, Prinsloo stood with her hand on her hip as she smiled and posed in front of her closet mirror.
GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON CUT ALL TIES WITH ALLEGED CHEATER ADAM LEVINE: REPORT
The mother-of-two has been making a slow return to her socials ever since her husband was accused of being unfaithful. OK! reported the singer's alleged mistress Sumner Stroh claimed in a tell-all TikTok video last month that he sent her a series of sexual private messages despite being married.
Among the Instagram model's long list of receipts to prove the Maroon 5 frontman crossed the line was Levine asking Stroh via her DMs to name his and Prinsloo's baby after the brunette babe.
"OK, serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious," Levine allegedly stated in a message to Stroh.
ADAM LEVINE FEELS 'LUCKY' PREGNANT WIFE BEHATI PRINSLOO IS 'GIVING HIM A SECOND CHANCE' FOLLOWING CHEATING SCANDAL
In light of Stroh's claims, several more women came forward with stories about Levine allegedly sliding into their DMs with flirty messages.
Levine quickly addressed the infidelity allegations in a social media statement on Tuesday, September 20, writing, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Despite the numerous cheating allegations, it seems as though the couple is working through their very public relationship troubles.
"Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through. All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again," an insider spilled earlier this month. "He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself."
Since making headlines for his unfaithful ways, Levine and Prinsloo have maintained a united front, as they have been seen out and about together several times with their two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4.