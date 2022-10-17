Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Baby Bump After Adam Levine's Affair Allegations

Zooming in on her growing bump, the bombshell showed off her flattering figure — and adorable belly — in a body-hugging black dress and matching combat boots. In the photo, Prinsloo stood with her hand on her hip as she smiled and posed in front of her closet mirror.

GWEN STEFANI DEMANDS HUSBAND BLAKE SHELTON CUT ALL TIES WITH ALLEGED CHEATER ADAM LEVINE: REPORT

The mother-of-two has been making a slow return to her socials ever since her husband was accused of being unfaithful. OK! reported the singer's alleged mistress Sumner Stroh claimed in a tell-all TikTok video last month that he sent her a series of sexual private messages despite being married.