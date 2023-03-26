Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Hug At Son's Soccer Game During Ongoing Custody Battle
The best of friends!
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were caught looking chummy at their son’s soccer game as their custody battle continues.
The couple were spotted at their 8-year-old’s match acting cordial while sitting side by side. The pair laughed, smiled and even hugged at the event.
This display of friendship comes amid the pair’s high profile custody battle for their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.
Wilde and Sudeikis began their whirlwind romance in 2011 and just three years later welcomed their first child together followed by their second two years later. Although, in 2020, the couple announced they were breaking off their engagement.
"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore," one source commented at the time. "If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one."
As OK! previously reported, the fight for their children has been a brutal one.
Most recently, the judge ruled that the case be litigated in L.A. where Wilde resides, opposed to New York where Sudeikis would have preferred.
The Don’t Worry Darling director’s lawyers alleged that the Ted Lasso star was trying to "litigate her into debt, and then claim she should be deprived of her right to seek a needs-based fee contribution from him."
"While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot," legal documents from Wilde’s attorneys read, prior to their March 24 hearing, which was ultimately canceled.
"While the details of Jason's finances are presently unknown as he refused to substantively respond to basic discovery, she is aware that he is far wealthier than she is," her legal team continued.
"Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example."
Additionally, the actress claimed that she was blindsided by the actor’s recent legal filings as she thought the pair were mending their relationship.
"We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion," the court filing read.
The House alum then alleged that she was completely unaware of her baby daddy’s "plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back" meanwhile, she was "negotiating the parenting time schedule in California."
TMZ previously reported on Wilde and Sudeikis's soccer outing.