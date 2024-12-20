5 Mocktail Recipes for Dry January
Dry January is almost here! If you’re partaking, that means no wine, beer, spirits or cocktails for the first month of the year.
One of the biggest misconceptions about Dry Jan is that it isn’t fun. Another myth: you can’t have good drinks.
“Dry January is never boring if you have fun things planned and a handful of nonalcoholic options handy,” says Hilary Sheinbaum, sober curious expert and author of Going Dry: A Workbook.
To keep January exciting and filled with tasty beverages (nonalcoholic ones, of course!), we asked Sheinbaum to provide us with recipes that are sure to impress a crowd (and keep you dry all month long).
Sheinbaum also notes that Dry January isn’t a recovery method — so speak with a doctor or enlist other professional resources. (There are apps such as Reframe, which has helped almost 1 million people build healthier drinking habits to date.)
Without further ado: Try these recipes at home in the new year and decide which one is your favorite!
The Ruby Sipper Fizz (created by mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer)
Ingredients:
1 oz pomegranate juice
1/2 oz honey syrup (equal parts honey and water mixed together at room temperature)
1 oz apple cider or apple juice
4-5 oz Giesen 0% Sparkling Brut
Garnish: Apple Slice or Pomegranate Seeds
Method:
In a champagne flute, combine and stir all ingredients except the Giesen 0% Sparkling Brut
Once everything else is combined, slowly pour in the bubbly
Garnish with apple slices, pomegranate seeds, or both
The Bees Knees
Ingredients:
¾ oz Honey Syrup
1 oz Lemon Juice
Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker
Add ice and shake
Double strain into cocktail coup
Garnish with lemon peel
Spicy Pickle Soda
Ingredients:
1 tbsp jalapeno juice
1 tbsp pickle juice
Method:
In a glass filled with ice, combine 1 tablespoon of jalapeño juice and 1 tablespoon of pickle juice in a cup
Fill the cup to the top with OLIPOP Vintage Cola and serve over ice
Mionetto Spritz Zero
Ingredients:
2 parts Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine
Method:
Combine Aperitivo and Sparkling Wine
Garnish with an orange slice
Smokey Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz FLUÈRE Smoked Agave
3/4 oz agave syrup
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Method:
Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a glass
Hot Tip: Add a couple jalapeno slices in the shaker if you like to keep things spicy