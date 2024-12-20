5 Mocktail Recipes for Dry January

Dry January is almost here! If you’re partaking, that means no wine, beer, spirits or cocktails for the first month of the year.

One of the biggest misconceptions about Dry Jan is that it isn’t fun. Another myth: you can’t have good drinks.

“Dry January is never boring if you have fun things planned and a handful of nonalcoholic options handy,” says Hilary Sheinbaum, sober curious expert and author of Going Dry: A Workbook.

To keep January exciting and filled with tasty beverages (nonalcoholic ones, of course!), we asked Sheinbaum to provide us with recipes that are sure to impress a crowd (and keep you dry all month long).