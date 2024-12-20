or
5 Mocktail Recipes for Dry January

dry january

Try some of these delicious recipes for Dry January!

Dec. 20 2024, Published 4:54 a.m. ET

Dry January is almost here! If you’re partaking, that means no wine, beer, spirits or cocktails for the first month of the year.

One of the biggest misconceptions about Dry Jan is that it isn’t fun. Another myth: you can’t have good drinks.

“Dry January is never boring if you have fun things planned and a handful of nonalcoholic options handy,” says Hilary Sheinbaum, sober curious expert and author of Going Dry: A Workbook.

To keep January exciting and filled with tasty beverages (nonalcoholic ones, of course!), we asked Sheinbaum to provide us with recipes that are sure to impress a crowd (and keep you dry all month long).

Sheinbaum also notes that Dry January isn’t a recovery method — so speak with a doctor or enlist other professional resources. (There are apps such as Reframe, which has helped almost 1 million people build healthier drinking habits to date.)

Without further ado: Try these recipes at home in the new year and decide which one is your favorite!

The Ruby Sipper Fizz (created by mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer)

the ruby sipper fizz
Source: Justin Sisson

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz pomegranate juice

  • 1/2 oz honey syrup (equal parts honey and water mixed together at room temperature)

  • 1 oz apple cider or apple juice

  • 4-5 oz Giesen 0% Sparkling Brut

  • Garnish: Apple Slice or Pomegranate Seeds

Method:

  1. In a champagne flute, combine and stir all ingredients except the Giesen 0% Sparkling Brut

  2. Once everything else is combined, slowly pour in the bubbly

  3. Garnish with apple slices, pomegranate seeds, or both

The Bees Knees

free spirits

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker

  2. Add ice and shake

  3. Double strain into cocktail coup

  4. Garnish with lemon peel

Spicy Pickle Soda

pickle

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. In a glass filled with ice, combine 1 tablespoon of jalapeño juice and 1 tablespoon of pickle juice in a cup

  2. Fill the cup to the top with OLIPOP Vintage Cola and serve over ice

Mionetto Spritz Zero

mioneto

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Combine Aperitivo and Sparkling Wine

  2. Garnish with an orange slice

Smokey Margarita

smoky

Ingredients:

Method:

  1. Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a glass

Hot Tip: Add a couple jalapeno slices in the shaker if you like to keep things spicy

