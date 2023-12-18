11 Nonalcoholic Cocktail Recipes for the Holidays and Dry January

Dry January is around the corner! This time of year — almost eight years ago — an entertainment reporter named Hilary Sheinbaum decided to make a spontaneous bet with a friend. The premise was that both she and her buddy would abstain from alcohol during the month of January.

This silly dare became her book, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month.

Since its publication, the book has taken the world (and Hollywood) by storm. We’ve seen the nonjudgemental dry month guide featured on the Instagram Stories of celebs such as Molly Sims, Lo Bosworth, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Dallas, and even our Bachelor franchise favorites Caila Quinn and Dylan Barbour.