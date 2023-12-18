11 Nonalcoholic Cocktail Recipes for the Holidays and Dry January
Dry January is around the corner! This time of year — almost eight years ago — an entertainment reporter named Hilary Sheinbaum decided to make a spontaneous bet with a friend. The premise was that both she and her buddy would abstain from alcohol during the month of January.
This silly dare became her book, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month.
Since its publication, the book has taken the world (and Hollywood) by storm. We’ve seen the nonjudgemental dry month guide featured on the Instagram Stories of celebs such as Molly Sims, Lo Bosworth, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Dallas, and even our Bachelor franchise favorites Caila Quinn and Dylan Barbour.
Spoiler alert: Sheinbaum won the Dry January bet. And, while The Dry Challenge book offers tips and tricks, Sheinbaum has provided some of her favorite mocktail recipes for a successful dry month.
Read on for something new (and nonalcoholic) to sip on. Cheers!
Tropical Vibe CELSI-Rita
Ingredients
2 tsp pineapple juice
2 tsp Vita Coco Coconut Water
Garnish: Fresh lime
Ice
Method
1. Fill one glass with ice, about halfway
2. Add Sparkling CELSIUS® Tropical Vibe
3. Add pineapple juice
4. Add Vita Coco Coconut Water
5. Stir until well combine and flavors are balanced throughout
6. Cut a lime into quarters and add a slice to the top
7. Take a sip and experience the flavors of a tropical paradise!
Non-Alc Pomegranate Mojito
“Twisted Alchemy offers a Pomegranate Margarita Kit that has enough juice for 20 mixed drinks! It’s an easy way to bring a party virtually anywhere,” says Sheinbaum.
Ingredients
2 oz Twisted Alchemy 100% Pomegranate Juice
1 oz Twisted Alchemy Cold-Pressed Lime Sour
3 oz Sparkling Water
Fresh mint (for recipe and garnish)
Ice
Method
Muddle fresh mint in bottom of shaker
Add pomegranate juice and lime sour
Shake with ice
Strain into class with ice and mint
Top with sparkling water
Garnish with fresh mint
Turkish Cooler
Ingredients
1.5 oz apricot and saffron syrup
Ice
2x2 Ice Cube
Garnish: Skewered dried apricot and 3 saffron threads
Method
Cook simple syrup, 1:1 ratio sugar and water
Let 8 dried apricots and 10 strands saffron steep, then blend
Incorporate all ingredients in shaker and strain over ice
Garnish 2x2 ice cube with apricot and saffron threads
Mio Fresca
Ingredients
1 oz Lemon Juice
1 oz Agave Syrup
Fresh Strawberries
Garnish: Strawberry Slice and Lemon Wheel
Method
Muddle strawberries in a cocktail shaker
Fill ¾ with ice
Add lemon juice and agave syrup to a cocktail shaker
Shake vigorously
Strain into a white wine glass over ice
Top with Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine
Garnish with strawberry slice and lemon wheel
Freixenet Alcohol-Removed French 75
Ingredients
1 oz Gin Alternative
.5 oz Simple Syrup
.5 oz Lemon Juice
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Method
In a flute glass, add Gin Alternative, Simple Syrup and Lemon Juice, and stir until combined
Top with Freixenet Alcohol-Removed White Sparkling Wine
Garnish with a lemon twist.
Enjoy!
A Perfect Pear
Ingredients
1.5 oz pear nectar or pear juice
.75 oz cinnamon syrup
Squeeze of lemon (optional)
Garnish: Pear Slice or Cinnamon Stick (or both)
Method
In a highball glass, combine the first 3 ingredients and stir
Add in the Giesen 0% Sparkling Brut, and then add in the ice (carefully!)
Garnish with a pear slice and cinnamon stick or dash of grated cinnamon
Nogroni
Ingredients
1 oz The Spirit Of Vermouth Rosso
Method
Pour ingredients over 1 large ice cube in a rocks glass, stir and garnish with a twist of orange.
Pro tip, make sure your Free Spirits are chilled before use as our products do not require any dilution.
FLUÈRE Paloma
Ingredients
1.5 oz FLUÈRE Smoked Agave
.5 oz Lime Juice
Top with Grapefruit Soda
Garnish: grapefruit zest
Method
Build all ingredients in a glass over ice
Lightly stir
Breakfast Martini
Ingredients
2 oz Damrak Virgin
.5 oz Lemon juice
1 tbsp Orange jam
Garnish: Orange zest
Method
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice
Strain into a coupe glass
Pomegranate Spritzer
Ingredients
.5 cup chilled Curious Elixirs No. 1
.5 cup chilled sparkling water
2 tbsp pomegranate juice
1 tsp maple syrup (or honey)
Garnish: 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds for garnish + thyme sprig
Method
Mix .5 cup chilled Curious No. 1 with 1/2 cup chilled sparkling water
Stir in pomegranate juice and 1 tsp maple syrup; mix until dissolved
garnish with pomegranate seeds and thyme sprig intact
Roy Rogers Remix
Ingredients
1 tbsp grenadine
3-5 maraschino cherries (don't hold back!)
⅔ can of OLIPOP Vintage Cola Soda
Ice
Method
Combine grenadine and OLIPOP Vintage Cola soda in a glass.
Add ice and as many maraschino cherries (to taste)
Add ice and stir
Use a fun straw to sip and enjoy!