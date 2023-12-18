OK Magazine
11 Nonalcoholic Cocktail Recipes for the Holidays and Dry January

Dec. 18 2023, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Dry January is around the corner! This time of year — almost eight years ago — an entertainment reporter named Hilary Sheinbaum decided to make a spontaneous bet with a friend. The premise was that both she and her buddy would abstain from alcohol during the month of January.

This silly dare became her book, The Dry Challenge: How to Lose the Booze for Dry January, Sober October, and Any Other Alcohol-Free Month.

Since its publication, the book has taken the world (and Hollywood) by storm. We’ve seen the nonjudgemental dry month guide featured on the Instagram Stories of celebs such as Molly Sims, Lo Bosworth, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Dallas, and even our Bachelor franchise favorites Caila Quinn and Dylan Barbour.

Spoiler alert: Sheinbaum won the Dry January bet. And, while The Dry Challenge book offers tips and tricks, Sheinbaum has provided some of her favorite mocktail recipes for a successful dry month.

Read on for something new (and nonalcoholic) to sip on. Cheers!

Tropical Vibe CELSI-Rita

Ingredients

Method

1. Fill one glass with ice, about halfway

2. Add Sparkling CELSIUS® Tropical Vibe

3. Add pineapple juice

4. Add Vita Coco Coconut Water

5. Stir until well combine and flavors are balanced throughout

6. Cut a lime into quarters and add a slice to the top

7. Take a sip and experience the flavors of a tropical paradise!

Non-Alc Pomegranate Mojito

“Twisted Alchemy offers a Pomegranate Margarita Kit that has enough juice for 20 mixed drinks! It’s an easy way to bring a party virtually anywhere,” says Sheinbaum.

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Twisted Alchemy 100% Pomegranate Juice

  • 1 oz Twisted Alchemy Cold-Pressed Lime Sour

  • 3 oz Sparkling Water

  • Fresh mint (for recipe and garnish)

  • Ice

Method

  1. Muddle fresh mint in bottom of shaker

  2. Add pomegranate juice and lime sour

  3. Shake with ice

  4. Strain into class with ice and mint

  5. Top with sparkling water

  6. Garnish with fresh mint

Turkish Cooler

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz apricot and saffron syrup

  • Ice

  • 2x2 Ice Cube

  • Garnish: Skewered dried apricot and 3 saffron threads

Method

  1. Cook simple syrup, 1:1 ratio sugar and water

  2. Let 8 dried apricots and 10 strands saffron steep, then blend

  3. Incorporate all ingredients in shaker and strain over ice

  4. Garnish 2x2 ice cube with apricot and saffron threads

Mio Fresca

Ingredients

  • 1 oz Lemon Juice

  • 1 oz Agave Syrup

  • Fresh Strawberries

  • Garnish: Strawberry Slice and Lemon Wheel

Method

  1. Muddle strawberries in a cocktail shaker

  2. Fill ¾ with ice

  3. Add lemon juice and agave syrup to a cocktail shaker

  4. Shake vigorously

  5. Strain into a white wine glass over ice

  6. Top with Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

  7. Garnish with strawberry slice and lemon wheel

Freixenet Alcohol-Removed French 75

Ingredients

Method

  1. In a flute glass, add Gin Alternative, Simple Syrup and Lemon Juice, and stir until combined

  2. Top with Freixenet Alcohol-Removed White Sparkling Wine

  3. Garnish with a lemon twist.

  4. Enjoy!

A Perfect Pear

Ingredients

  • 1.5 oz pear nectar or pear juice

  • .75 oz cinnamon syrup

  • Squeeze of lemon (optional)

  • 5 oz Giesen 0% Sparkling Brut

  • Garnish: Pear Slice or Cinnamon Stick (or both)

Method

  1. In a highball glass, combine the first 3 ingredients and stir

  2. Add in the Giesen 0% Sparkling Brut, and then add in the ice (carefully!)

  3. Garnish with a pear slice and cinnamon stick or dash of grated cinnamon

Nogroni

Ingredients

Method

  1. Pour ingredients over 1 large ice cube in a rocks glass, stir and garnish with a twist of orange.

  2. Pro tip, make sure your Free Spirits are chilled before use as our products do not require any dilution.

FLUÈRE Paloma

Ingredients

Method

  1. Build all ingredients in a glass over ice

  2. Lightly stir

Breakfast Martini

Ingredients

  • 2 oz Damrak Virgin

  • .5 oz Lemon juice

  • 1 tbsp Orange jam

  • Garnish: Orange zest

Method

  1. Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice

  2. Strain into a coupe glass

Pomegranate Spritzer

Ingredients

  • .5 cup chilled Curious Elixirs No. 1

  • .5 cup chilled sparkling water

  • 2 tbsp pomegranate juice

  • 1 tsp maple syrup (or honey)

  • Garnish: 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds for garnish + thyme sprig

Method

  1. Mix .5 cup chilled Curious No. 1 with 1/2 cup chilled sparkling water

  2. Stir in pomegranate juice and 1 tsp maple syrup; mix until dissolved

  3. garnish with pomegranate seeds and thyme sprig intact

Roy Rogers Remix

Ingredients

Method

  1. Combine grenadine and OLIPOP Vintage Cola soda in a glass.

  2. Add ice and as many maraschino cherries (to taste)

  3. Add ice and stir

  4. Use a fun straw to sip and enjoy!

