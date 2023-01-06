Valerie Bertinelli Reveals She's Participating In Dry January: 'Let's Have Fun'
One Day at a Time alum Valerie Bertinelli is taking just that approach to her first health challenge of the year!
Earlier this week, the sitcom maven got candid about her participation in Dry January — a challenge involving abstaining from alcohol throughout the first month of the year — taking to social media with a message about her decision to hop on the trend.
"I have decided to go dry January. I like it so far," the Food Network icon said in a video shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, January 5.
VALERIE BERTINELLI DECLARES SHE'S 'FREE' IN 2023 AFTER TOM VITALE DIVORCE IS FINALIZED: 'FIRST DAY OF THE REST OF MY LIFE'
"I'm doing it for two reasons,” she elaborated. “One, I want to try and cut down the cravings for my sugar. And I think alcohol exacerbates that."
Beyond health, the newly-single star cited stress as playing a major role in her decision to kick off the new year sans alcohol.
"I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode,” explained Bertinelli, who recently settled her bitter divorce with former husband, Tom Vitale, in late November.
“I want to go into rest and digest," she elaborated, noting that while she is not a medical professional, her “theory” is that "cutting alcohol will help me do that."
- Valerie Bertinelli Declares She's 'Free' In 2023 After Tom Vitale Divorce Is Finalized: 'First Day Of The Rest Of My Life'
- Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quote After Nasty Divorce From Tom Vitale: 'I'm Thankful For All Of It'
- 'F**king Scary': Valerie Bertinelli Catches Men 'Scoping Out' Her House After A 'String Of Robberies' In Her Neighborhood
Yet Bertinelli is no stranger to reaping the physical and mental benefits of an alcohol-free lifestyle.
VALERIE BERTINELLI SHARES CRYPTIC QUOTE AFTER NASTY DIVORCE FROM TOM VITALE: 'I'M THANKFUL FOR ALL OF IT’
Later in the video, the 62-year-old mom-of-one explained that her choice to partake in Dry January comes as the star has been limiting her booze intake overall. As such, she said, her participation seemingly sets to continue that work, "resetting that fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode that I'm helping with mediation and with journaling, and I think with all that I may reset my whole body."
The star concluded her post with a message of encouragement to fans who may also be participating in the challenge.
"If you're doing a dry January, let's have fun. Let's do it together," she quipped. "If not, it's okay. It don't matter. You take care of yourself, I'll take care of me."