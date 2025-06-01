50 Cent 'Not OK' With Donald Trump Showing Interest in Pardoning Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson gave his blunt opinion about President Donald Trump considering a pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs if he is convicted and sent to prison.
In a recent Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a clip of Trump’s interview, where he discussed the possibility of excusing Diddy from jail time.
The G-Unit rapper captioned the video, claiming he’d be reaching out to the president to tell him the awful comments Diddy has said about him.
50 Cent Says He Will 'Reach Out' to Donald Trump
“He said some really bad things about Trump, it’s not ok. I’m gonna reach out so he knows how I feel about this guy,” 50 Cent wrote.
The rapper followed up with another post, where he addressed how the president doesn’t need to be worried about pardoning Diddy when he has a country to run.
“Donald doesn’t take well to disrespect and doesn’t forget who chooses to go against him,” he wrote. “While working tirelessly to make America great again, there is no room for distraction. He would consider pardoning anyone who was being mistreated, not Puffy Daddy.”
What Did Donald Trump Say About Pardoning Diddy?
50 Cent saying he’d make Trump aware of what the disgraced music mogul has really said about him comes days after the president was asked in the Oval Office by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy what he thought about Diddy’s potential sentencing.
“Well, nobody’s asked. You had to be the one to ask, Peter. I know people are thinking about it,” Trump answered.
“First of all, I’d look at what’s happening,” he continued. “I haven’t spoken to him in years. He really liked me a lot.”
Critics Agree 'No One Is Above the Law'
After 50 Cent made his intentions clear online, over 10,000 social media users flooded his Instagram comments to commend the rapper for his efforts in putting Diddy away if found guilty.
“Nah Trump is just abusing power. Pardon the dude because he likes you???” commented one.
“Bro the fact he’s considering pardoning DIDDY should show people how unqualified he is,” wrote another.
“No one is above the law, Sir Mr. Trump,” added a third.
Diddy has been on trial at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan, N.Y., since May 12, after his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura brought forth allegations of abuse in a November 2023 lawsuit.
He was accused of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Although he pleaded not guilty, if found guilty, the Bad Boy Records founder could face imprisonment for life.