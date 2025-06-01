50 Cent 'Not OK' With Donald Trump Showing Interest in Pardoning Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson gave his blunt opinion about President Donald Trump considering a pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs if he is convicted and sent to prison.

In a recent Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a clip of Trump’s interview, where he discussed the possibility of excusing Diddy from jail time.

The G-Unit rapper captioned the video, claiming he’d be reaching out to the president to tell him the awful comments Diddy has said about him.